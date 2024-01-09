Jennifer Lopez opens doors to $60m mansion – and her dining room belongs in a royal residence

Jennifer Lopez shared an access all areas tour inside her love nest with Ben Affleck, and the redecorated interiors are even grander than you might anticipate. The Hustlers actress, 54, and the Gone Girl star, 51, purchased the Beverly Hills property in 2023 for $60.9 million, which was half of the original price of $135 million. Despite bagging themselves a bargain, the pair then invested more money putting their stamp on the home, which was visible as Jennifer prepared for the Golden Globes with her husband.

JLo's hallway © Instagram Modelling her custom Barbie pink Nicole + Felicia couture gown, the Jenny From the Block hitmaker stood in a series of rooms including the dressing room, the living room and the sprawling hallway. As well as a double-height ceiling, the latter features a large door flanked by two French doors which JLo had painted white to match her neutral aesthetic – a change from the gray that could be seen in the former listing. In the background, one archway led into the dining room where a large table at the centre of the room was placed on a vintage cream rug, and a giant chandelier hung overhead. Two wingback armchairs sat on either side of the fireplace, which had been topped with foliage and fairy lights for Christmas, while the panelled walls had been painted olive green and finished with a mix of classic paintings and abstract art. If you ask us, it appears to be the perfect spot to host dinner parties!

JLo's dressing room © Instagram JLo also posed up a storm in her dressing room, where a railing of clothes had been placed at one side of the room while velvet sofas, a round buttoned ottoman, a floral chaise lounge and mirrors decorated the serene space.

JLo's swimming pool © Instagram The couple are not short on space in the other areas of their home. Developed by Gala Asher, it reportedly features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms with plenty of lavish amenities that serve the family's every need. From watching movies in the cinema room to storing their favourite tippes in the wine room and whiskey room, pampering themselves at the spa and even soaking up the views in their 155-foot infinity pool. A guest penthouse and a two-bedroom guard house also sit on the five-acre grounds.

WATCH: A peek inside Jennifer Lopez's lavish garden at $60 million mansion

Jennifer's property portfolio today marks a significant change to her childhood home in the Bronx, where she shared a room with her two sisters. After returning to the property for an interview with W magazine, she shared a little bit about her humble past, which included being temporarily homeless. "The last time I was in there was when my mom and dad called us home to tell us that they were separating after 33 years of marriage. I think that's why I was nervous about coming here today. It's like seeing someone from the past — you're afraid to run into them because you never know if it's going to be 'wow' or very difficult. This is a combination of both," she said.

After leaving home to pursue her dancing career at age 18, she continued: "[I] started sleeping on the sofa in the dance studio. I was homeless," before adding that her career had taken off within a year.

