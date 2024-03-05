Carrie Johnson shares precious photos of dressed-up baby Frankie for sweet outing

Carrie Johnson's youngest son, baby Frankie, is changing so quickly. On Monday, the infant was pictured in precious photos as he and his doting mother headed to an exciting baby class.

The former media rep, 35, documented the session with two adorable snaps of her little one, dressed up in various outfits. The first showed Frankie wearing vibrant yellow bear ears that matched his cosy knitted yellow jumper.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

The second saw Frankie rocking a dramatic headdress made of pom poms. The decorations were a variety of fun colours but secured onto a bold green headband that matched the green chiffon material he wore over his shoulders.

"Hartbeeps [red love heart emoji]," penned Carrie, referring to the name of the baby class. The award-winning toddler and baby group is a multi-sensory play session that focuses on musical storytelling.

Baby Frankie looked adorable all dressed up

Carrie and her husband, Boris Johnson welcomed little Frankie in July last year and the mum-of-three has been keeping her followers smitten with occasional updates of the little one. The couple also share their son Wilfred, three, and daughter Romy, two.

Before sharing the sweet photos of Frankie on Monday, Carrie reflected on their tropical family holiday back in February - and it's safe to say it looked like the most idyllic escape.

Frankie could have been mistaken for Pudsey bear!

One adorable never-before-seen snap, saw Romy cuddling up with her baby brother. The pair were pictured from behind their adorable curls taking front and centre of the photo.

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was Frankie's vibrant red locks. The infant appears to be the only sibling who has flame-hued tresses, as his elder brother Wilfred has bright blonde strands just like his father, meanwhile, Romy has more honey-blonde hair, similar to those of her mother.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson's son and daughter cuddled together

One of the sweetest photos saw Carrie and Wilfred going for a dip in the sea. Carrie looked fabulous in a red and white striped swimsuit and glamorous sunglasses.

Other touching images showed Carrie smiling on a boat as she hugged her two sons close to her, a turtle in the sand, and Wilfred sitting on the trunk of a palm tree, looking out at the crystal clear blue ocean.

© Instagram Carrie Johnson swimming with eldest son Wilf

Following Boris' stint as Prime Minister in 2022, the family upped sticks from Number 10 and bought a beautiful grade II-listed country mansion, Brightwell Manor, in the heart of the quaint village, Brightwell-cum-Sotwell.

The fairytale home could truly be something from a storybook and is the perfect place for the children to play and make memories together. The sprawling almost five-acre garden has a castle, duck pond and tennis courts.