I'm a Celebrity star Jordan North talks 'awful' reality of Wales series

I'm a Celebrity is set to be taking place in Wales once again in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic, after a hugely successful series took place in the Gwrych Castle back in 2020. However, Radio One star Jordan North has admitted that the castle is "awful", particularly in comparison to the Austalian jungle.

Chatting on the BBC Radio One drivetime show with Vick Hope he explained: "I think the castle is totally different to the jungle. I think it is harder, I really do. In the jungle you can sit around in the sun all day when you are not doing much, the jungle is a beautiful environment.

"I am not saying Wales isn’t beautiful but that castle is cold. It is cold it is damp it is dark. It was awful. I think it is a lot harder. I think it is a bit more sinister, the trials feel more dark, more sinister."

He also offered advice to the upcoming contestants, who are yet to be announced, saying: "Just be yourself. If you try and play up to the cameras, you will get found out. And try not to get into any arguments."

Ant and Dec have shared the very first look from their upcoming adventure in Wales back in September after sharing a snap of themselves posing next to a sign reading ‘Mynyddislwyn'. They captioned the post: “Guess where we’ve just popped to for a little bit of filming.”

Dec previously opened up about returning to Wales, telling Metro: "People are having conversations with Australia to see if they'll let us in, and to see if that's going to work... If not, we've got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales, which we had a great time there."

