Travis Kelce shares shocked first response to girlfriend Taylor Swift changing Karma lyrics from Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift shocked fans in November 2023 when she changed the lyrics to her 2022 song "Karma," to reference her romance with Travis Kelce, and now the NFL star has admitted how he felt when she first made the lyric change.

The surprising moment came at the end of the second Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina where Travis was in the VIP tent with Taylor's dad Scott; Scott was caught clapping and shaking Travis' shoulder as the football player beamed in response.

"I was like, ‘Oh [expletive]!" Travis told the Bussin' with the Boys podcast co-host and former NFL linebacker Will Compton and NFL free agent Taylor Lewan, nodding his head and looking shocked as he recalled the moment.

Will asked if the original lyrics, "the guy on the screen," were about Jake Gyllenhaal to which Travis shrugged it off by instead pretending he had misheard.

The original lyric was a reference to Joe Alwyn, from whom she split in late March 2023 after over six years, and she still sings the lyrics at shows where Travis is not in attendance.

© Christopher Polk/NBC Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020

Elsewhere in the podcast, he spoke of being proud of Taylor, and why they refused to keep their romance secret, sharing: "You want to keep things private, but at the same time I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl. You know what I mean?

"That’s my lady. I’m proud of that."

"She's very self-aware. And I think that's why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends [and] family," he added.

"It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention ... and she just keeps it so chill and so cool," he continued, revealing that he offered to get her into the stadium privately for her first NFL game in September 2023 but that she was happy to stroll right in.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce (R) in London

Taylor and Travis began dating in summer 2023, and he has cheered her on at as many Eras Tour shows as possible as the season has allowed.

He was in attendance at all three of her London shows in June 2024, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made his stage debut on Sunday June 23 when he appeared on stage with dancers Kam Saunders and Kan Ravnik for the transition between "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart".

Travis Kelce surprises on stage at Taylor Swift concert

The London shows also saw the 34-year-old singer perform with Gracie Abrams and Hayley Williams from Paramore, while celebrity attendees included Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Hugh Grant, Salma Hayek and Greta Gerwig

Most notably, the Prince of Wales was in attendance on his 42nd birthday, dancing the night away with his two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, along with his cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall.