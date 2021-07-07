Gareth Southgate is unrecognisable in unearthed wedding photos England football manager Gareth has been married for almost 24 years

England manager Gareth Southgate may have been on the pitch himself for Euro '96, but 1997 would have perhaps been an even more memorable year for the star, as that's when he tied the knot with his partner Alison Bird.

Gareth and Alison got married in Crawley, opting to exchange vows at the Parish Church of St Nicholas.

The couple stood outside of the church's door and posed for photographs. As Gareth was an Aston Villa player at the time, there was some media interest around their incredible nuptials.

Gareth Southgate got married in 1997

Many England fans may be surprised to discover that the waistcoat-wearing manager opted to go without one for his big day, instead selecting a cream suit and pairing it with a pastel purple tie and shiny black shoes.

The couple had a traditional church wedding

The bride looked gorgeous in a traditional wedding gown featuring a tulle ballgown-style skirt and a satin top with an off-the-shoulder neckline. she channelled royalty with a crown-like tiara adorned with hundreds of gems and her simple veil was positioned behind the headpiece.

The bride looked so stunning

Alison chose to wear her blonde hair in an updo, and she kept her makeup classic with just a slick of nude lipstick.

Her bridal pouch with wrist strap was the perfect place to store her beauty essentials, and it is just visible behind her cascading bouquet comprised of white blooms, green foliage, and straw accents.

Gareth selected fellow football star Andy Woodman as his best man

While the images do not show much of the guests or bridal party, one photograph does show Gareth stood alongside his best man, former Crystal Palace goalkeeper, Andy Woodman. The men were all smiles despite the fact they posed underneath a large umbrella as it was drizzling with rain.

Gareth and Alison have been married for decades

Gareth and Alison are still happily married, and they have two teenage children together, Mia and Flynn. The family all live in a massive £4million converted farmhouse which looks more like a country hotel than a private home!

