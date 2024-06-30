Jennifer Lopez takes power dressing to a new level amid Ben Affleck split reports

Jennifer Lopez is getting back to business! Pictured on Saturday, June 29, the actress took power dressing to new heights. Spotted in Los Angeles, Jennifer, 54, stepped out in high-waisted pants, a crisp white shirt, and ballet flats.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez accessorized her business look with ballet flats, statement sunglasses and a designer purse

Sweeping her caramel locks into a low chignon, the famed chanteuse rocked a pair of statement sunnies and hoop earrings. Photographed clutching her designer purse and an iPad as she exited her car, Jennifer appeared ready for a day of meetings.

Keeping busy amid recent split rumors, the mom-of-two is yet to address reports that she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are heading for divorce.

© Getty The actress looked ready for meetings as she carried her iPad

The pair – who tied the knot in 2022 – recently reunited on Wednesday, June 26. Following the singer's solo trip to Europe, Jennifer and Ben were spotted separately but within hours of each other in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles. They entered the same building that houses Ben's production company, Artists Equity.

In photos obtained by TMZ, Ben, 51, was spotted wearing a suit and carrying a duffel bag over one shoulder, arriving on the premises around 10 a.m. Jennifer was then seen leaving the office a few hours later.

While the exact purpose of their visit remains a mystery, Jennifer is starring in two upcoming films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, both produced by Artists Equity, which Ben co-founded with his longtime friend Matt Damon.

Amid reports that they've been living separately, with Ben residing in a rental home, the A-list couple have remained radio silent on the matter.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Jennifer at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show

In the meantime, Jennifer recently attended Dior's Couture Autumn/Winter 2024 show in Paris. Spotted on June 24, the Marry Me star donned a beige wrap dress courtesy of the luxury house.

Slipping into a pair of black leather evening gloves, Jennifer added a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses and towering gold open-toe stilettos. She was joined by a plethora of A-listers at Dior's highly-anticipated show. Venus Williams, Rosamund Pike, Beatrice Borromeo and Jisoo also held golden tickets, gracing the front row.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Ben has been spending time with his children in recent weeks

As for Ben, the Argo star has been spending quality time with his children. Spotted heading to lunch with his daughter, Violet, last week, Ben appeared to be in good spirits as he waited for a table at the popular Tasty Noodle eatery. Further fuelling speculation, fans noted that Ben was once against without his wedding ring for the outing.