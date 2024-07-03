Eva Mendes reveals her ‘summer face’ in youthful new photos

Eva Mendes is embracing the summer, and she's practically glowing as a result. The actress took to Instagram to share the latest photos of her "summer face", much to the delight of her fans.

The 50-year-old stood with her hands pushing her hair back as she looked into the camera, her skin looking flawless as the sun set behind her. She opted for her usual bold eye makeup and a neutral look. For the glowy summer look, she paired the makeup with a pink and burgundy dress with long sleeves, a pendant necklace and some hoop earrings.

© Eva Mendes Instagram Eva Mendes stuns in summer look

She captioned the photos: "Summer Face by artist of make up @mariavargasmakeup I looove her work", adding: "Loving this @silviatcherassi dress. And loving these old hoops I designed a few years back. Summer is where I live."

Fans loved the photo, taking to the comments to share their adulation for her.

© Eva Mendes Instagram Eva had some fun in the youthful photoshoot

"Beautiful queen", commented makeup artist Maria Vargas: "bringing the sunshine everywhere you go! love youuu! and love getting to paint this face".

"So photogenic," a fan added: "I have yet to see a bad picture, and yes picture 3 is brilliant, glad you are enjoying summer. We are still waiting for ours to start!! you always credit the people behind the camera, so nice, have a good wednesday with the family."

Another chimed in: "Summer looks so good on you! You're too beautiful." A fourth concurred: "summer is definitely your season, you look stunning!!"

Eva has certainly been making good use of the summer lighting, as the day before she posed sitting against a tree for a stunning photoshoot. Her honey blonde hair was perfectly blow dried and bouncy as she opted for a dark purple strappy dress that gathered at the neck.

She captioned the photo: "Summer Lovin’ in my @johannaortizofficial vestido with amazing photographer @johnrussophoto", adding: "Can’t wait to share pics. This was my kinda photo shoot…fast, precise & natural light. Gracias John."