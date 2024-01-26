Tim McGraw wells up with tears as he gushes over 'talented' daughters - see adorable video

Tim McGraw has always made it clear that he is incredibly proud of his three daughters, all grown up, that he shares with wife Faith Hill.

The country star made sure there was little doubt of this as he enthused about his three daughters' incredible talent on Instagram, as he responded to a video posted by his youngest, Audrey.

The video posted by the 22-year-old saw her belting out 'Stand By Your Man' by country legend Tammy Wynette. Having clearly inherited her parents' incredible talent, Audrey powerfully performed the song as a piano ballad and sang her heart out.

WATCH: Tim McGraw gushes over ‘talented’ three daughters

Tim responded to his daughter's incredible talent by sharing his reaction alongside on his own Instagram, watching his daughter with glistening eyes as he was clearly moved by her voice.

He captioned the video: "We love it when @audreymcgraw comes home and sits at the piano…. She’s a true artist and we love the things she’s writing too!"

He said in the adorable video: "Our baby girl Audrey. Gosh, she's so talented, man. I've said it a hundred times, all of our girls are so talented. They all sing great."

He continued about his youngest daughter: "Audrey, she's just so special. She's such an incredible writer as well. I mean, we get to hear this whenever she's home, she'll sit on the piano. We can hear this all through the house."

"We can hear the stuff that she's writing", he revealed. "And I'm telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mind blowing and deep and so special. She's a true artist with a true artist's soul."

The 'It's Your Love' singer revealed that sometimes he and his wife "will just sit there and listen."

"She doesn't know that we're listening half the time, sometimes we have to sneak around so we can watch her so she doesn't see us because she'll stop sometimes. But my goodness I am proud."

Visibly affected by his love for his daughters, Tim sniffled slightly - emotional about the level of talent they clearly have. "Wow. Gosh, these girls", he said.

This isn't the first time that Tim has gushed over his daughter's talents, as his wife and daughters were filmed singing as a family in an incredible clip.

He joked: "I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

But can we expect a family performance any time soon?

"Maybe I'll talk them into it," he told ET. "Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them."