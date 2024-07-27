Jennifer Garner makes red hot public appearance in minidress

Jennifer Garner certainly looked stunning as she arrived on stage for a Comic Con fan event for Deadpool and Wolverine. The actress, who joined the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman and Chris Evans onstage, turned heads in a red hot look.

© Michael Buckner Jennifer Garner stuns in bright red dress as she attends Comic Conn

The star wore a bright red minidress with an asymmetrical layered neckline that slipped off her shoulder. The dress hugged her figure as she waved to fans with a big smile onstage. She kept the look simple to let the statement dress stand out, with her usual neutral makeup, a pair of earrings, and natural wavy hair.

© Michael Buckner Jennifer Garner at "Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life" Panel at the 2024 San Diego International Comic-Con

Her appearance at the all-star convention follows her cameo on the Deadpool and Wolverine film as Elektra Natchios from Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005). In her role, Elektra explains that many heroes, including her former love interest Daredevil, have already fallen prey to Cassandra Nova's deadly rampage in the wasteland world where different timelines are erased.

As Ryan's character Deadpool expresses his condolences for her loss, Elektra responds with surprising flippancy: "Oh, it's fine."

© Michael Buckner Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen at "Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration of Life" Panel at the 2024 San Diego International Comic-Con

The line appears to nod to the fact that not only did Jennifer's character have history with Daredevil, but the actress also did with the superhero's actor - Ben Affleck, her ex-husband. It's a subtle jibe, but not one that would go unnoticed to fans of the sarcastic film franchise.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the first trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

Jennifer wasn't the only star to make a cameo, as Wesley Snipes returned as Blade from the Blade trilogy, and Channing Tatum appeared as Remy LeBeau or Gambit, after he'd previously been attached to the unproduced Gambit series. Even Chris Evans, best known for his role as Captain America, took up his role as Johnny Storm from the Fantastic Four films.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Jennifer Garner speaks onstage during "Marvel Studios: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Celebration Of Life" panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2024

The actress's red-hot look was certainly a change from her usual attire, as she typically opts for more conservative looks - from the long black dress she wore as she attended the 2024 ESPY Awards, to more floral looks on daytime television shows like Today.

These days, Jennifer tends to do one film a year as she prioritizes motherhood. She shares three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, who she divorced in 2018.

Together they share Violet, Fin, and Samuel. Just months ago their eldest child, daughter Violet, graduated from high school and she is reportedly set to attend Yale University. It took the mom-of-three a moment to come to terms with her first child fleeing the nest, as she told Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."