Will Tom Cruise be part of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony? All we know

Mission not so impossible! Tom Cruise is reportedly set to be one of several American stars who will appear in the 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony in Paris, France.

The actor has been spotted filming several stunts in Los Angeles, where the 2028 Games will take place, and in Paris. Here is all we know about his possible appearance…

© Jean Catuffe Tom attends day two of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the artistic gymnastics event

Will Tom Cruise be in the 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony?

It certainly looks that way. Although Paris organizers have remained tight-lipped, the action star has been filming several different stunts that are thought to come together for an action-packed segment that will help the Games transition to Los Angeles for 2028.

In March, Tom, 62, was spotted with a film crew rappelling the famous Hollywood sign, before handing over a white flag to another cast member. White flags can be easily edited in post-production to add either the Olympic Rings or the stars and stripes of the US flag.

A month later, fan footage showed Tom filming on a motorcycle speeding through the streets of Paris – with a white flag on the back of the bike.

The bike whizzed through several major Paris landmarks, including near the Saint-Georges metro station, and on Avenue Carnot, a few meters from the Arc de Triomphe.

Has Tom Cruise attended the 2024 Games?

© Stephen McCarthy Tom celebrates a goal by Mallory Swanson of Team United States

Yes, the actor has been spotted at several events including the women's soccer final between Brazil and Team USA on August 10.

He has been in the city for the entire Games, however, as he was also seen on day two watching Simone Biles and Team USA compete in the artistic gymnastics events.

What happens at an Olympics closing ceremony?

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images IOC president hands over the Olympic flag to Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 London Olympics

Unlike the opening ceremony which took place throughout the city of Paris along the river Seine, the closing ceremony will take place inside the Stade de France, where the majority of track and field events have taken place.

It will begin with the head of state of the host country – France – entering alongside the International Olympic Committee president, before the French national anthem will be sung as the flag is raised.

© LA28 Los Angeles 2028 logo

A parade of flags and athletes of the various delegations will then take place, before the handover of the Olympic flag to a representative of the city hosting the Olympics in four years – Los Angeles.

The organizers have promised “world-famous performers” along with “acrobats, dancers and circus artists" but the only name confirmed so far is H.E.R, who is expected to sing the US national anthem as part of the handover.

© Kevin Mazur H.E.R. performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024

"An original soundtrack, new interpretations, musical performances and the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture," Paris organizers said in a statement.

"Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future."

Who will be the Team US flag bearers?

© Joe Scarnici Katie poses for a photo with her four 2024 Olympic medals

Katie Ledecky (Swimming) and Nick Mead (Rowing) have both been given the honor of being the Team US flag bearers for the closing ceremony.

© Kristy Sparow Olympian Nick Mead of Team United States poses with his Gold medal

What’s the last event of the 2024 Olympics?

The women’s basketball gold medal game between the United States and France is the last event of the 2024 Games. It will tip off at 3:30pm local time (9:30am EST/6.30am PST.) and can be watched on NBC and Peacock.

© Sarah Stier Team United States celebrates after their win against Team Australia during a Women's semifinal match of the Olympic Games Paris 2024

When is the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony is set to begin at 9pm local (3pm EST/12pm PST) on Sunday August 11, 2024. It is scheduled to run for just over two hours.

Where can I watch the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony?

It will air on NBC and Peacock.

