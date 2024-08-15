Ben Affleck's bittersweet birthday – why it's tinged with sadness

Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday on August 15 – but this particular one will be bittersweet.

The actor – who shares children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – will no doubt be hit with a tinge of sadness because his special day comes soon before Violet moves out of the family home.

The recent high school graduate is flying the nest to attend college and with her freshman year fast approaching, she will soon be saying her goodbyes to her family.

Violet will be heading off to New Haven, Connecticut, to set up her new home at Yale University.

Her school of choice was revealed by her high school soon after her graduation when they shared a photo of Violet on their public Instagram account.

The teenager was wearing a navy pullover with "Yale" written in white as she posed next to her classmates, who all appeared to be wearing sweaters from their prospective colleges.

© Backgrid Ben's daughter Violet is heading to Yale

Her mom appeared to confirm the news as she commented with three heart emojis.

Before Violet's 18th birthday in November, Jennifer opened up about her feelings about her daughter's major milestone and her plans for her future during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

The hosts congratulated her on Violet's upcoming birthday as Jennifer confirmed: "I'm about to have an adult. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you believe that?"

© Getty Images Jennifer is very proud of her daughter

Kelly then asked Jennifer if she was touring colleges for Violet and the mom-of-three replied: "Yes, she's in the middle of all of that. It is exciting. I can see the stress, but stress and excitement go hand in hand."

As for how Violet is dealing with her future plans, Jennifer said: "She's handling it like a champ, she's in control and I'm not having to ask her are 'you doing this or are you doing that?'."

Kelly then quipped: "Self-starter," and Jennifer added: "She's a self-starter."

© Instagram Violet is the eldest of Ben children

Jennifer struggled to contain her emotions at Violet's graduation and shared several teary-eyed photos from the day.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (bless our hearts)."

While Ben will no doubt be spoiled by his children, it remains to be seen if he will spend the day with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock Violet is close with her stepmom JLo

The couple, who famously reunited after nearly two decades apart, have been plagued by reports that their marriage is heading for divorce, but neither has addressed the rumors of their impending split publicly.

According to Page Six, their rekindled romance has been on the rocks since March and despite the ongoing issues, Ben is reportedly hesitant to file for divorce, hoping to avoid further public embarrassment for Jennifer.

They added fuel to the rumors when their second wedding anniversary in July passed without fanfare, as Jennifer was spotted dining with friends in the Hamptons while Ben was working in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Ben and JLo's marriage is reportedly heading for divorce

Adding to the speculation, the couple recently put their opulent $68 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market, with Ben purchasing a $20.5 million estate in Pacific Palisades, California.

Jennifer was also spotted without her wedding ring while touring a $22 million home in Beverly Hills earlier this month.

