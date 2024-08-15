Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ben Affleck's bittersweet birthday – why it's tinged with sadness
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Jennifer – seen with husband Ben and stepdaughter Violet Affleck – has worn this Reformation dress two summers in a row© Pierre Suu

Ben Affleck's bittersweet birthday – why it's tinged with sadness

The Accountant star turned 52 on August 15

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ben Affleck celebrated his 52nd birthday on August 15 – but this particular one will be bittersweet.

The actor – who shares children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – will no doubt be hit with a tinge of sadness because his special day comes soon before Violet moves out of the family home.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Ben Affleck's child Fin debuts new name

The recent high school graduate is flying the nest to attend college and with her freshman year fast approaching, she will soon be saying her goodbyes to her family.

Violet will be heading off to New Haven, Connecticut, to set up her new home at Yale University.

Her school of choice was revealed by her high school soon after her graduation when they shared a photo of Violet on their public Instagram account.

The teenager was wearing a navy pullover with "Yale" written in white as she posed next to her classmates, who all appeared to be wearing sweaters from their prospective colleges.

Ben Affleck chatted away to daughter Violet during their dinner date© Backgrid
Ben's daughter Violet is heading to Yale

Her mom appeared to confirm the news as she commented with three heart emojis.

Before Violet's 18th birthday in November, Jennifer opened up about her feelings about her daughter's major milestone and her plans for her future during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. 

The hosts congratulated her on Violet's upcoming birthday as Jennifer confirmed: "I'm about to have an adult. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you believe that?" 

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet will be leaving home later in August © Getty Images
Jennifer is very proud of her daughter

Kelly then asked Jennifer if she was touring colleges for Violet and the mom-of-three replied: "Yes, she's in the middle of all of that. It is exciting. I can see the stress, but stress and excitement go hand in hand." 

As for how Violet is dealing with her future plans, Jennifer said: "She's handling it like a champ, she's in control and I'm not having to ask her are 'you doing this or are you doing that?'." 

Kelly then quipped: "Self-starter," and Jennifer added: "She's a self-starter." 

Violet Affleck© Instagram
Violet is the eldest of Ben children

Jennifer struggled to contain her emotions at Violet's graduation and shared several teary-eyed photos from the day.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (bless our hearts)."

While Ben will no doubt be spoiled by his children, it remains to be seen if he will spend the day with his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez, stepdaughter Violet Affleck and guest at East Hampton Historical Society's 18th Annual Antiques & Design Show© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock
Violet is close with her stepmom JLo

The couple, who famously reunited after nearly two decades apart, have been plagued by reports that their marriage is heading for divorce, but neither has addressed the rumors of their impending split publicly. 

According to Page Six, their rekindled romance has been on the rocks since March and despite the ongoing issues, Ben is reportedly hesitant to file for divorce, hoping to avoid further public embarrassment for Jennifer.

They added fuel to the rumors when their second wedding anniversary in July passed without fanfare, as Jennifer was spotted dining with friends in the Hamptons while Ben was working in Los Angeles.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at the Louvre Museum on July 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)© Getty Images
Ben and JLo's marriage is reportedly heading for divorce

Adding to the speculation, the couple recently put their opulent $68 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market, with Ben purchasing a $20.5 million estate in Pacific Palisades, California. 

Jennifer was also spotted without her wedding ring while touring a $22 million home in Beverly Hills earlier this month.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More