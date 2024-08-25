Nadia Sawalha poses in rare photo with daughter Kiki who is husband Mark's twin

Fans were treated to a rare glimpse of Nadia Sawalha posing with her daughter Kiki In a particularly emotional Instagram post to mark the teen’s 16th birthday over the weekend. The attractive mother-daughter duo can be seen smiling in a particularly sunny snap, in which Kiki is the double of her filmmaker and producer dad Mark Adderley.

It was Mark himself who shared the lovely snap along with some very sweet words for his younger daughter (the couple are also parents to 21-year-old Maddie.) He wrote: "Ah… a Huge Happy Birthday to our dear dear Kiki-Bee… or Kooks as I call her… words cannot express how much I look up to and admire your bravery, your wit, your creativity, your dogged persistence and your total insight regarding 'people places and things.'

© Mark Adderley / Instagram The Loose Women star and her daughter Kiki starred in a snap to celebrate the teen's 16th birthday

"What I LOVE about you is that you don’t suffer fools gladly… you are able to pinpoint the root of any problem with the accuracy of an MRI SCAN… you’re a truly beautiful woman with a wise wise head on those shoulders… have a beautiful day… you truly deserve it… and remember - I am ALWAYS here to put kisses in your pockets whenever you need them…

He finished with: "Of course needless to say … you have your strongest and most ardent wing woman and friend in the form of your dear dear Mom … again @nadiasawalha thank YOU for being such a wonderfully kind wise and selfless mother to our girls. #blessed #happybirthday."

Loose Women star Nadia was quick to respond to the beautiful post, writing: "There she is! Love her so much. And thank you for your lovely words and for being such a wonderful father."

Mark and Nadia have clearly done a great job with their two daughters. In another emotive post, however - Nadia told how the two girls got different versions of her while they were growing up.

In the caption of a reel of fun images of herself and elder daughter Maddie, she wrote: "My eldest daughter got the more messed up version of me than my youngest did. I don’t feel guilty about that anymore. I was struggling and I tried my best.

"And lo and behold here we are, and she is the most wonderful young woman. I’m not ashamed to say that I’m besotted with her."

The girls were clearly raised surrounded by love, and generous helpings of good humour - if Nadia and Mark’s loved-up Instagram posts are anything to go by.

Case in point, this post from earlier in the month: "This woman is truly my Best Friend … even when she sings … out of tune … using the wrong words … in the wrong order … from another song … with a different rhythm,” wrote mark in another particularly funny post, which ends by calling his wife of 22 years, “a true companion… a true lover… a truly kind and selflessly supportive friend… I make a toast (of Coke Zero) to my darling wife."

For her part, Nadia responded: "Nice to know you appreciate my dulcet tones !! They are an asset! Love you too my darling... I echo it all x"