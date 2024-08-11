David Muir finally reveals reason for time away from ABC with rare personal photo

David Muir has taken a well-deserved break from hosting ABC News' World News Tonight in recent days to enjoy some of the final weeks of summer.

The popular TV anchor, 50, took to social media with a glimpse of how he'd been spending some of his vacation time, and it turns out he's in beautiful Italy for the season.

David posted a snap of himself in front of an ornate door near one of the streets as he explored, dressed in a muscle tee and shorts with a pair of sunglasses, his hair tousled and his mood jovial.

"Feeling my Italian roots," he simply captioned the photo, receiving comments from his colleagues like Lara Spencer, who wrote: "Ciao my handsome, smart friend," and 20/20 co-host Deborah Roberts simply saying: "Ciao!"

Other fans swooned over the anchor with responses like: "This could easily be the next cover of GQ or Men's Health! Enjoy your much-deserved time off," and: "When are you coming back, we miss you!!" as well as: "Looking great as always! Missed you [on] the news every night! Enjoy your vacation."

He previously got to spend some time in Europe back in April, when he took a vacation to France (ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games this July and August) and got to visit his niece Finan, who lives in London.

"Cafe de flore, paris last week - w london based photographer (and niece)," he captioned his snap, which immediately received praise from fans for showcasing his rugged look, a departure from the polished suits and coiffed 'do viewers have come to associate with him.

Over the past week, David's colleagues Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis have stepped in to cover for him on the primetime news show, World News Tonight, which he has led since 2014. Whit and Linsey anchor the weekend editions of the show.

David often keeps himself off social media, although will occasionally resurface to share updates on his professional or personal life. His last post was right after the first Presidential debate in June between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which he captioned: "one down, one to go."

The tides have since turned, though, with Biden dropping out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in as the democratic nominee, with her running mate Tim Walz.

After a good while of back and forth, it's finally been confirmed that the first of the debates between Harris and Trump will take place on September 10, and ABC will host. David and Linsey will moderate the debate.

Soon after the news was confirmed, Harris said at an event in Detroit, Michigan: "I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump and we have a date of September 10. I hear he's finally committed to it and I'm looking forward to it."

Trump has suggested that he would like two more debates with the VP, to be hosted by Fox News and NBC. A debate has not yet been scheduled between the Vice President picks, Tim Walz and J.D. Vance.