Cate Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen bring the glam for Venice Film Festival's third day

The Venice Film Festival has been treated to some major stars this year with the likes of Cate Blanchett and Angelina Jolie, but on day three, it was Nicole Kidman's time to shine.

Nicole will be taking on the role of a high-powered CEO in upcoming film Babygirl and she was business chic in a flowing black dress that really captured the imagination – we just can't wait for her premiere look later on Friday.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett continued to bring looks following a dotty suit and sleek silver dress, with the actress this time rocking an awe-inspiring white dress with a beautiful sheer section.

See more of our favourite stars below…

1/ 8 © Stefania D'Alessandro Nicole Kidman Nicole looked so glam on Friday with her stylish black Bottega Venneta number. The outfit highlighted the star's statuesque physique and her glam earrings were the cherry on top as she made her first appearance of the day.



2/ 8 © Franco Origlia Cate Blanchett Cate has been owning the red carpet since the festival's first day and at the premiere of her new series, Disclaimer, she ruled the roost once again. The A-lister looked beautiful in a stunning white outfit that even carried a daring sheer section.



3/ 8 © Stefania D'Alessandro Antonio Banderas We can't wait to see Antonio in upcoming thriller Babygirl, and the star looked cool as he rocked a smart-casual look with a captivating shirt and white trousers at the photocall.



4/ 8 © Franco Origlia Sacha Baron Cohen Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen also seemed to be inspired by a super suave spy, rocking a classic black suit for the premiere of new series Disclaimer.



5/ 8 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Camille Cottin Glamorous French actress and Killing Eve star Camille Cottin looked amazing in her latest fashion win, a stylish black suit-dress.



6/ 8 © Franco Origlia Louis Partridge English actor Louis Partridge looked to be channelling his inner James Bond as he showed up to the premiere of the final episodes of Disclaimer in a suave suit that wouldn't look out of place on 007.



7/ 8 © Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis Harris Dickinson Harris will be appearing opposite Nicole in Babygirl as her younger lover, and the actor wore a tan shirt and black trousers for his photocall appearance.

