Brad Pitt's girlfriend's failed marriage to famous ex explored — what happened?

At 60 years old, Brad Pitt has found love with a woman half his age.

The Hollywood star and Ines de Ramon, 31, have been dating under the radar for months but made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival 2024.

While Brad's prior marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie have been highly publicized, many fans don't realize Ines also has a complex romantic past and a famous ex-husband.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity couples with big age gaps

Who was Ines married to?

The jewelery designer was once married to The Vampire Diaries actor, Paul Wesley. They were first linked in June 2018 when they were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date in New York.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Ines was married to Paul Wesley

One month later, they tied the knot in Montauk with a beautiful wedding attended by many of his co-stars, including Nina Dobrev and Jessica Szohr.

He confirmed the marriage in February 2019 and Nina also referred to Ines as Paul's wife during a podcast appearance.

Shortlived marriage

Ines appears to favour a life away from the spotlight, despite dating people firmly in it. During her marriage to Paul, the couple kept a low profile but couldn't make their relationship work.

Paul and Ines settled amicably

They parted ways in September 2022 after three years of marriage.

Divorce settlement

At the time of their filing in February 2023, a rep told People: "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time,”

Their divorce seemed remarkably amicable with a note included in the filing describing their settlement.

Ines is a successful businesswoman

It said that both "parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court."

Paul waived any future spousal or partner support payments.

Ines' career

© Pascal Le Segretain Ines and Brad went public at the Venice Film Festival

Ines is a successful career woman in her own right. She graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013, where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration.

She is currently a vice president at the jewelery brand, Anita Ko in Los Angeles.

Ines is also a certified health coach in integrative nutrition.

Who is Paul dating?

Before his marriage to Ines, Paul was married to Torrey DeVitto. The pair met on the film Killer Movie, and she had a recurring role in The Vampire Diaries.

© Getty Torrey and Paul divorced amicably in 2013

They ended their two-year marriage in 2013.

He has been romantically linked to model, Natalie Kuckenburg, since 2023.