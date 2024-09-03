Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Daniel Craig and Lesley Manville bring the star power for Venice Film Festival's Day 7
Split image of Lesley Manville and Daniel Craig© Getty Images

The former James Bond actor is leading new film Queer

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
3 minutes ago
The Venice Film Festival is in full swing with its seventh day and on Tuesday major British stars graced the red carpets.

One of the main events of the day was the photocall and premiere of Luca Guadagnino's latest offering, Queer, which stars James Bond actor Daniel Craig and Scream: Resurrection's Drew Starkey.

Daniel hit the red carpet in a smart-casual look, but he wasn't the only British A-lister in attendance, as The Crown actress Lesley Manville joined him.

See below for the best looks from day eight…

1/4

Daniel Craig in white shirt and jeans© Gisela Schober

Daniel Craig

The iconic actor channelled his character of Benoit Blanc as he donned a smart-casual ensemble, consisting of a white shirt and jeans.

2/4

Lesley Manville in a pretty dress© Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis

Lesley Manville

Lesley's dress wasn't worlds away from the fashion of Princess Margaret, with the actress donning a striped dress that carried several unique patterns.

3/4

Ethan Hawke© Gisela Schober

Ethan Hawke

Hollywood star Ethan Hawke was seen at the Film Festival and he rocked an all-grey look as he rocked up.

4/4

Omar Apollo in a brown shirt and green trousers© Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis

Omar Apollo

Omar is set to play a love interest of Daniel's in Queer as he makes his film debut. The popular American singer looked super stylish in a brown shirt with green trousers.

