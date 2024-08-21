Lara Spencer’s children look unrecognizable as she details disastrous college drop off

It's that bittersweet time of the year when parents get ready for their kids to return to college, having spent a summer together. This is no different for Good Morning America's Lara Spencer, who said goodbye to her children Duff and Katharine, as they headed back to their respective campuses.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara spent the summer with her daughter and son

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share just how much her son and daughter had grown over the years, as she said her farewells, with a photo of them as little kids. Katharine wore a plaid waistcoat over a white t-shirt, with a headband, while Duff dressed in a blue polo. The duo looked unrecognizable in their uniforms, when compared with the adults they are now.

She captioned the photo: "College drop off complete for these two — now a senior and a sophomore!! Love you guys," adding a heart to show her love.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Duff and Katharine growing up

It turns out that the drop—off process wasn't all smooth sailing, as Lara got stranded in Tennessee while dropping off her daughter at Vanderbilt University. She shared photos of herself making the most of being stuck in Nashville, as she attended a bar on the occasion.

"It was hard to say goodbye to my baby at college drop off, then stressful to have a flight canceled with no other flights available for the night...." She wrote. Fortunately, Lara wasn't alone in Nashville, as she met up with fellow moms also stuck in the city.

Sharing photos with other parents at Clyde's Bar, she added: "BUT if we moms have to be stranded — there's no place we would rather do it. :). Thanks Nashville for always delivering."

Katharine is going into her second year at Vanderbilt University, while Duff is reportedly studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with her lookalike daughter

Lara certainly seemed to enjoy her summer with Duff and Katharine, as she caught up with them in Nantucket, Massachusetts, sharing photos of them on the beach together.

The Good Morning America anchor previously commiserated with her colleague George Stephanopoulos's wife Ali Wentworth about becoming an empty nester, after the podcaster revealed she wasn't ready to drop off her daughter at college.

"I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet," Lara said. "The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."