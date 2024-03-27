Gordon Ramsay's baby son Jesse is his double in adorable new photo

Gordon Ramsay is a devoted dad, and his influencer daughter Holly clearly dotes on her siblings, too.

In a sweet new snapshot, the brunette beauty shared a rare glimpse of the Hells Kitchen star's youngest child, baby Jesse, looking just like his dad – except for one small detail.

The little boy could be seen propped up in a soft blue baby seat, clutching a toy and looking at the camera.

Like Gordon's other sons, Jack, 24, and Oscar, four, he's Gordon's mini-me – although he was sporting a large grin, something that the noted chef is not typically known for!

Holly didn't caption the carousel of snapshots, but as well as the image of little Jesse on his own, they included another of Holly cuddling up to him as he wore a striped Babygro. She also uploaded a picture of herself in gym gear, and one of her Olympic swimmer boyfriend, Adam Peaty, at the pool.

© Instagram Jesse grinned at the camera

Gordon and his wife Tana surprised their fans when they revealed the arrival of their six child back in November. As well as their sons and Holly, who is Jack's twin, they're also parents to Megan, 25, and Tilly, 22.

Last month, doting mum Tana took to Instagram to share a sweet family update and Oscar was the picture of a perfect big brother alongside little Jesse.

© Instagram Holly dotes on her little brothers

The author of Tana Ramsay's Family Kitchen, 49, posted two new snaps of her little ones, the first of which showed little Jesse smiling away in his striped Babygro as his mother wrote a message to his siblings in the caption.

"Good morning," the doting mother said, tagging her Hell's Kitchen star husband, 57, and their four eldest children.

© Getty Gordon and Tana with Holly and Tilly

In another, little Oscar looked the picture of his Masterchef star dad as he stood in their fittingly chic kitchen with a big American-style fridge and warm wood cabinetry proudly holding his little brother who wore a cosy fleece onesie and matching beanie.

"Two posts in one morning…. This was so gorgeous I could not resist x," the mother-of-six penned.

© Instagram Gordon with Oscar at the beach

Speaking to People magazine about the possibility of a seventh child, the star of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip recently explained: "This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

Gordon continued: "I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?"

© Getty Tana and Gordon are doting parents

The chef has even opened up about how Jesse has changed his family dynamic for the better. "Jesse's really helped bring everyone even closer," he admitted.

"And then that level of responsibility again, is just even more exciting. I want to be six times better as a dad than I was twenty-five years ago to Megan." Fans couldn't get over how much little Oscar looked like his father in a heartwarming photo of the pair with little Jesse shortly after he was born.