An inside into Dick Van Dyke's relationship with famous brother and grandson

Dick Van Dyke was not the only member of his family to grace the big screen. The actor's younger brother, the late Jerry Van Dyke, was often forgotten in the shadows of the Mary Poppin's star before he forged his own career path in television. Dick also has a star-studded grandson, the actor Shane Van Dyke.

Dick's brother

One of Jerry's earliest TV appearances was courtesy of his older brother and arose in 1962 during a two-part episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show. Jerry played Stacey Petrie, the comedian brother of Dick's iconic character Rob Petrie.

While Dick was famed for major roles in the likes of the Broadway show and film Bye Bye Birdie and the stellar movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jerry starred in a slew of shorter projects, such as The Judy Garland Show and the game show Picture This. The late-performer's breakout arose in 1989 when he landed the role of Luther Van Dam in Coach. The character earned him four Emmy nominations and an invitation of the Late Show With David Letterman.

Outside of their professional work, the brothers shared a close bond. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2015, the duo, who were both in their 80s, opened up about their relationship. "I looked up to him as a kid," said Jerry about his big brother.

Dick went on to add: "The main thing about Jerry is that he’s funny from the inside out."

The interview came about as the brothers were set to reunite on screen in the ABC sitcom The Middle, where they played squabbling siblings.

Jerry approached Eileen Heisler, the creator and executive producer of the show, with the idea of the brothers starring alongside each other.

Eileen said: "We always sort of knew that Dick and Jerry had an old funny relationship. They are very different personalities. Our show is all about family dynamics. We wanted to make it a fun thing about a brothers’ dynamic that didn’t change no matter how old you are.”

During the interview, the duo revealed that due to their six-year age gap, they wearn't that close while growing up in Danville, Ill.

“We were too far apart in age,” Dick said. “We loved each other, but I was out of high school before he got in.”

Jerry added: “We are becoming closer,” he said. “I’m really getting to know him better at this age.”

“It’s because we have been working together more," said Dick.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Jones, and his two children, daughter Jerri Lynne and son Ronals, both from his first marriage to Carol Johnson.

Dick's grandson

It seems possessing the talent to capture an audience on screen runs in the family as Dick's grandson, Shane, is no stranger to a Hollywood blockbuster. Shane is the child of Dick's son Barry and has starred alongside his grandfather in various TV shows including Diagnosis Murder and Murder 101. The 45-year-old has also featured in the likes of Titanic II, Paranormal Entity and most recently Don't Worry Darling.

Discussing how his children and grandchildren have featured on episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show, Diagnosis: Murder and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, the actor told CNN 1998: "Barry's teenage sons were on, and I had my daughter Stacy on the show, too. That's carrying nepotism to its ultimate!."