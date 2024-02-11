Sophie Turner looks sublime in ruched cut-out dress to go official with new beau Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner looked sublime and smitten as she linked arms with her rumoured new beau, Peregrine Pearson at the Stanley Zhu's Year Of Dragon Celebration on Dixie Queen, London's largest luxury boat on Saturday evening.

The Game of Thrones actress, 27, who recently split from her estranged husband Joe Jonas, 34, made a bold public debut with Peregrine, 29, at the star-studded party.

© Dave Benett Sophie Turner attended the party with her new beau, Peregrine Pearson

Sophie teamed a ruched Bardot crop top with a low-slung maxi skirt, adding to her cool grey co-ord with pointed toe heels.

The strawberry-blonde star wore her hair straight and loose, adding chunky gold hoops and a dainty gold chain to complete her look.

© Dave Benett The couple have not yet confirmed the status of their relationship

The pair didn't shy away from linking arms at the ritzy celebration, which comes just days after Sophie returned from a romantic ski holiday with the Cowdray Estate heir and some months after they were spotted stealing a kiss in Paris last year.

© Instagram Sophie Turner shared a poolside photo from her recent ski vacation with Peregrine on Instagram

It seems the X-Men actress has happily found love again after her four-year marriage with the Jonas Brothers band member came to an end.

And in a recent turn of events, the mother-of-two also decided to withdraw the child abduction allegations she previously made against her estranged husband, three months following their reach of an amicable custody agreement.

© Getty Sophie and Joe ended their four year marriage in 2023

Who is Sophie Turner's partner Peregrine Pearson?

Peregrine, who is set to inherit one of the largest education companies and book publishers in the world (Pearson), is currently the director of a property development company in London.Peregrine's father, Michael, took control of running the Cowdray Park estate in West Sussex in 1995.

The land includes the family's former home, Cowdray House, which boasts 22 luxury bedrooms and can be hired out as a venue.

© Getty Princess Maria-Olympia and Peregrine Pearson dated for three years before they split in 2023

The estate is also famous for hosting sporting events, including shooting, golf and polo matches, which the British royals have competed in.

The Pearson family have a staggering net worth of approximately $279 million, while Sophie's fortune is $12 million according to Celebrity Networth.