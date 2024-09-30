Inside Sophie Turner's private life: from Joe Jonas split to love life

Sophie Turner is back on our TV screens in ITV's new drama Joan, playing notorious 1980s jewel thief Joan Hannington. The actress has been praised for her performance in the six-part series, which follows young mother Joan as she delves into London's criminal underworld.
Sophie first gained international fame for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones, back in 2011, and has since starred in major blockbusters and gripping dramas, including the X-Men film Dark Phoenix, and 2022 crime series, The Staircase.
But how much do you know about Sophie's life away from the cameras? Find out about her marriage and divorce from singer Joe Jonas and her latest romance here…
Sophie's marriage to Joe Jonas
Sophie met Jonas Brothers frontman Joe back in October 2016 after the singer slid into her Instagram DMs and suggested they meet during his music tour in the UK. Speaking about their first meeting, Sophie previously told Elle: "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk—it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him."
One year later, the former couple announced their engagement, with both the singer and actress taking to Instagram with a close-up photo of Sophie's hand wearing her sparkling engagement ring. Joe captioned his post, "She said yes," while Sophie wrote in her caption: "I said yes."
The pair tied the knot in May 2019 at an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. The ceremony was live-streamed by DJ Diplo and officiated by an Elvis impersonator. "We had to get legally married in the States, so we thought it'd be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out, and do an impromptu wedding," Joe previously told GQ.
Their second wedding was held the following month at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, with Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams serving as maid of honour, while Joe's brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas were groomsmen.
Sophie's split from Joe Jonas
Sophie and Joe confirmed their split with an Instagram post in September 2023. In a shared statement, the pair said: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
In the same month, Sophie sued Joe over the "wrongful retention" of their two children, claiming that he withheld their passports and would not permit them to return to England. The pair later reached a custody agreement, stating that their daughters "will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK".
In September this year, the pair finalised their divorce. According to legal documents filed on September 6, a Florida judge ruled that their marriage is "irretrievably broken."
Sophie's two children, Willa and Delphine
Just over a year after Sophie and Joe tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Willa, in July 2020. Their second daughter, Delphine, arrived two years later in July 2022.
During a recent interview, Sophie opened up about being a mum while speaking about her new ITV drama, Joan.
Speaking about playing a single mum, the 28-year-old told Sunday Times Culture: "It's such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn't go about it in the best way – but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter.
"It's also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them."
She also reflected on the "shame" that comes with being a mum. "There's so much shame that comes with motherhood," explained the star. "You go to work, you're shamed. If you don't go to work, you're shamed."
Sophie's love life
Back in October last year, rumours began circulating about Sophie's romance with multi-millionaire Peregrine Pearson after the pair were spotted kissing in Paris.
Peregrine is the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray and is set to inherit the Pearson empire, one of the largest education companies and book publishers in the world. He also co-founded the property development company, Weetman.
Sophie and Peregrine have been spotted together on a few occasions since October last year and made their public debut in February at Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon Celebration in London.
Earlier this month, Sophie made things Instagram official by including a photo of Peregrine in a carousel of recent snaps. In the picture, Peregrine is sitting in an armchair, looking relaxed while wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.
You may also like
Sign up to Off Camera for all the gossip and goings-on from the wonderful world of TV and film