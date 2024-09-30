Inside Sophie Turner's private life: from Joe Jonas split to love life

Sophie met Jonas Brothers frontman Joe back in October 2016 after the singer slid into her Instagram DMs and suggested they meet during his music tour in the UK. Speaking about their first meeting, Sophie previously told Elle: "We talked for hours, and hours, and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk—it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him."

One year later, the former couple announced their engagement, with both the singer and actress taking to Instagram with a close-up photo of Sophie's hand wearing her sparkling engagement ring. Joe captioned his post, "She said yes," while Sophie wrote in her caption: "I said yes."

The pair tied the knot in May 2019 at an impromptu wedding in Las Vegas. The ceremony was live-streamed by DJ Diplo and officiated by an Elvis impersonator. "We had to get legally married in the States, so we thought it'd be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out, and do an impromptu wedding," Joe previously told GQ.

Their second wedding was held the following month at Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, with Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams serving as maid of honour, while Joe's brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas were groomsmen.