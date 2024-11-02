Jessica Simpson marks huge emotional milestone: ´I walked myself into the light’

Jessica Simpson is marking an incredible milestone, as she celebrates seven years of sobriety.

The star took to Instagram to share the achievement in her recovery journey with fans, sharing a casual black-and-white photo of herself on a plane, looking out at the land below; her side profile was caught in the focus of the camera, as she looked pensive.

© Araya Doheny Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024

She captioned the photo: "7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free."

© Instagram Jessica Simpson

The singer has remained open about her sobriety journey, as earlier this year a fan accused her of drinking again, to which she responded: "I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family."

© Instagram Jessica posing with her mini-me daughters Birdie and Maxwell

"Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way," she added.

© Instagram Photo shared by Jessica Simpson on Instagram August 22, 2024 of a sultry transformation

Back in 2021, as she marked her four years of being sober, Jessica shared with fans the extent of her issues with alcohol through a drastic throwback photo of herself in which she looked completely different, sitting in pink sweatpants.

© Instagram Jessica Simpson sits in a dimly lit room in a pink tracksuit, make up free

She penned an emotional explanation to go with the photo: "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself."

"I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she said.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jessica Simpson has shared a shocking financial confession with fans

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor.

© Instagram Jessica Simpson's three children - Maxwell, Ace and Birdie

"I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

She continued: "I can't believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2. I think that is a good thing. Ha."

Reflecting on the "stigma" associated with alcoholism, she explained that the "real work" that she needed to do involved her ability to "accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power."

She added: "Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."