Noel Fielding is taking time out from his television career while suffering from an undisclosed illness.

The Great British Bake Off presenter, who is also known for his roles on a multitude of comedy panel shows and for writing the kooky sketch show, The Mighty Boosh, has headed to France to spend some time recuperating from his recent bout of ill health, according to MailOnline.

© John Phillips Noel is taking time out from his TV work

Noel's time away has also meant that production on his Apple TV+ comedy series, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, ceased to resume at the beginning of the year, meaning the second series has been pulled entirely, allegedly causing upset and chaos among fellow cast and crew.

Reports are also suggesting that contingency measures have been put in place ahead of production commencing on Bake Off in April in case Noel is unable to fulfil his hosting duties, however, that has not been confirmed by Noel or the production company itself.

A spokesperson for Noel commented: "This is a private and confidential matter regarding our client's health.

"We are saddened by the decision to cease production but we cannot make any further comment on this matter."

It's not known specifically where Noel, 51, is staying currently, but he and his partner, Lliana Bird, reside in London in a stunning townhouse that suits their colourful personalities perfectly.

The couple, who are parents to daughters Dali, seven, and Iggy, aged five, are quite private about their family life, but they have shared the occasional photo of their lovely home and it looks like the perfect place for Noel to recuperate while recovering from his illness.

We're wishing him a speedy recovery!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Noel Fielding is adored as host of Bake Off

1/ 6 © Instagram Not only is Noel an esteemed presence on our TV screens, but he's also an avid art collector and artist himself. This photo shared on his Instagram gives us a glimpse of his impressive work in his at-home art studio. The walls have been painted bright blue and there is also ample storage in the white cupboards along the wall. Noel has also, naturally, put his work on display on the walls adding even more vibrancy to the room.

2/ 6 © Instagram Noel's partner Lliana is a successful author, radio broadcaster and filmmaker and previously shared a snippet of a podcast recording on her social media. From the clip, we can see another area in their home. The pair have a large orange sofa in front of a huge piece of artwork on the wall. They've also scattered plenty of colourful and patterned cushions across the sofa, a couple in black and white skull print – true to their favoured gothic style.



3/ 6 © Instagram Lliana also shares the occasional selfie from home and this one taken in the mirror shows another angle of their lounge. Their room has fabulous tiger-print flooring and a large bookcase full of books and study supplies, which is surrounded by greenery thanks to the artificial cheese plant, making it look super chic. They also have monochrome stripe print wallpaper on one feature wall, proving how they love to mix and match patterns.

4/ 6 © Instagram Lliana is also known to share a few cooking videos from her kitchen – and it matches their personalities perfectly. The couple have kept things simple with a marble-topped island in the centre of the room, but behind them are bright orange cupboards plus white cabinets above. The worktops also have an area where they have placed Noel's wax pastel prints for all to see, adding more colour and art to the area.

5/ 6 © Instagram This photo Noel shared of their dining area leading out onto the patio shows just how light and airy the home is. We can spot their daughter's adorable Wellington boots by the back door, where Noel has placed a huge piece of art, and outside we can see plenty of play areas for the children.

