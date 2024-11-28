Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 — Jennifer Hudson glows in glittering red and Hoda Kotb gets emotional
Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade© NBC

The likes of Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo and Jimmy Fallon all appeared in the parade

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
3 minutes ago
The Macy's Parade is an iconic part of Thanksgiving, and whether they're performing or in the audience, celebrities are scattered throughout. This year was a particularly special parade, as it was not only the 100th year it has taken place, but it was Today Show host Hoda Kotb's final one.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson steals the show at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Previous years have seen the likes of Cher, Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey appear during the larger-than-life festivity. As the special event took place, the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and more took to the parade.

Here were the most star-studded moments of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

1/7

jennifer hudson red sequin dress macys thanksgiving day parade© NBC

Jennifer Hudson's stunning performance

Singer Jennifer Hudson blew everyone away with performances from her highly-anticipated Christmas album, The Gift of Love. She belted "Jingle Bells" and "Let There Be Joy" on live television, not at all phased by the pouring rain in New York as she donned a glitzy red gown and let a backup dancer hold a matching umbrella for her.

2/7

The emotional moment Cynthia Erivo thanked Hoda

Cynthia Erivo shows Hoda Kotb some love

As Hoda Kotb completed her final Thanksgiving Parade as a host for Today, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo popped along to mark the occasion. The Broadway star gave Hoda her flowers — literally, to celebrate her incredible work. Hoda, alongside Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, looked super emotional as she received the bouquet.

3/7

Kylie ups the tempo at the parade

Kylie Minogue ups the tempo

Australian icon Kylie Minogue stunned as she performed a high-energy medley featuring her 2023 hit "Padam Padam", the song "Slow", and "Can't Get You Out of My Head" outside the brand's flagship department store.

4/7

The Temptations attend the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 28, 2024 in New York City.© TheStewartofNY

The Temptations throw it back

Fronting Wonder bread's 2024 Thanksgiving parade float, Motown legends The Temptations performed "My Girl" during the broadcast from The Wondership.

5/7

Idina Menzel performs during 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals - Day 2 at Macy's Herald Square on November 26, 2024 in New York City.© Michael Loccisano

Idina Menzel's show-stopping moment

Cynthia wasn't the only Wicked legend who appeared in the Parade, as Idina performed "Great Escape" from new Broadway musical Redwood on a special float to mark the New York zoo's 125th anniversary.

6/7

Jimmy and The Roots at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Jimmy Fallon teases his record

The Tonight Show host appeared alongside The Roots to celebrate his new Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning. The group performed "Hey Rudy," an original song from the record.

7/7

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson attend the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 VIP Hospitality Suite at Macy's Herald Square on November 28, 2024 in New York City. © Bryan Bedder

Dancing With The Stars victory lap

Following his Dancing With The Stars victory, Joey Graziadei attended the Parade with fiancée Kelsey Anderson for an adorable moment together.

