Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 — Jennifer Hudson glows in glittering red and Hoda Kotb gets emotional

The Macy's Parade is an iconic part of Thanksgiving, and whether they're performing or in the audience, celebrities are scattered throughout. This year was a particularly special parade, as it was not only the 100th year it has taken place, but it was Today Show host Hoda Kotb's final one.

WATCH: Jennifer Hudson steals the show at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Previous years have seen the likes of Cher, Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey appear during the larger-than-life festivity. As the special event took place, the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue and more took to the parade.

Here were the most star-studded moments of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

1/ 7 © NBC Jennifer Hudson's stunning performance Singer Jennifer Hudson blew everyone away with performances from her highly-anticipated Christmas album, The Gift of Love. She belted "Jingle Bells" and "Let There Be Joy" on live television, not at all phased by the pouring rain in New York as she donned a glitzy red gown and let a backup dancer hold a matching umbrella for her.



2/ 7 Cynthia Erivo shows Hoda Kotb some love As Hoda Kotb completed her final Thanksgiving Parade as a host for Today, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo popped along to mark the occasion. The Broadway star gave Hoda her flowers — literally, to celebrate her incredible work. Hoda, alongside Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, looked super emotional as she received the bouquet.

3/ 7 Kylie Minogue ups the tempo Australian icon Kylie Minogue stunned as she performed a high-energy medley featuring her 2023 hit "Padam Padam", the song "Slow", and "Can't Get You Out of My Head" outside the brand's flagship department store.



4/ 7 © TheStewartofNY The Temptations throw it back Fronting Wonder bread's 2024 Thanksgiving parade float, Motown legends The Temptations performed "My Girl" during the broadcast from The Wondership.



5/ 7 © Michael Loccisano Idina Menzel's show-stopping moment Cynthia wasn't the only Wicked legend who appeared in the Parade, as Idina performed "Great Escape" from new Broadway musical Redwood on a special float to mark the New York zoo's 125th anniversary.



6/ 7 Jimmy Fallon teases his record The Tonight Show host appeared alongside The Roots to celebrate his new Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning. The group performed "Hey Rudy," an original song from the record.

