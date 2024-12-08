Carol Vorderman reveals she was 'sacked' from a TV show for a shocking reason

Carol Vorderman has revealed she was removed from a TV show after raising concerns about inappropriate behaviour on set. Speaking out amid allegations against Gregg Wallace, the former Countdown host called for greater accountability in the entertainment industry.

Carol, 63, opened up about her experience in an interview with the Mirror. She shared how addressing misconduct led to her being isolated and ultimately pushed out of her role.

© Getty Carol Vorderman is speaking out

Carol said: "I've made complaints, you may not be surprised to hear, about various people. Well, obviously, I get sacked."

She added: "Even in the last couple of years—I can't tell you which show it was—but I complained about someone, and after that, I never appeared again."

© Shutterstock Gregg is facing 13 allegations of inappropriate behaviour

The TV star suggested that workplace issues like those raised about Gregg Wallace are not isolated incidents. She explained: "It's about keeping people down, particularly women. And it's not just Gregg Wallace."

The former Countdown host continued: "This kind of behaviour is widespread, and it's been happening for years."

Carol highlighted how such actions often go unchecked, leaving those who speak out feeling powerless. "It's still happening today," she said, noting how the system can work against those who challenge it.

© Shutterstock Gregg Wallace has stepped down from MasterChef

Carol's comments come as Gregg Wallace faces a series of misconduct allegations. Accusations against the former MasterChef host include inappropriate comments, groping, and other alleged actions spanning nearly two decades.

Gregg, 60, stepped down from the show while an investigation is carried out. He has denied any behaviour of a sexually harassing nature but faces growing scrutiny over his alleged actions.

© Getty Carol reveals she was sacked from a TV show for speaking out

Carol's decision to speak out adds to ongoing discussions about workplace conduct in the TV industry. She called for more accountability and highlighted the power dynamics that allow such behaviour to persist.

When asked if she supported the idea of HR training for presenters, Carol voiced caution. "If you have things too regulated, it can become very boring," she said.

© Mike Marsland Carol wants thing to change

The allegations against Gregg have already led to major changes for MasterChef. Christmas specials featuring Gregg have been pulled, and future episodes may be heavily edited.

Despite the controversy, Carol believes more needs to be done to protect those working in the industry. "This isn't about one person," she said. "It's about creating a safer environment for everyone."

Carol Vorderman's candid remarks shed light on the challenges of addressing misconduct in a high-profile industry. As investigations continue, her story serves as a reminder of the need for greater accountability in television.