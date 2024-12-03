Lauren Sanchez sparks major Jeff Bezos speculation after 'powerful' move

Lauren Sánchez, the glamorous helicopter pilot and children’s book author, is sparking debate among fans.

In a series of Instagram photos looking back on her autumn adventures, the 54-year-old shared glimpses of her exciting life—but it’s what she didn’t share that has everyone talking.

Among the photos was a striking shot of Lauren dressed as Catwoman, exuding confidence in a bold dominatrix-style costume. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed something curious: the photo, which appeared to crop out a man standing next to her, has since been deleted.

The picture, likely from Halloween, saw Lauren in a dramatic black latex ensemble, complete with a lacy bra, matching bottoms, thigh-high latex gloves, cat ears, and a sultry eye mask. A long black whip completed the look.

Though Lauren kept other snaps from the same costume in her carousel—this time zoomed in to focus solely on her face—the missing full-body image has sparked speculation.

© Instagram Lauren Sanchez dressed up as Catwoman poses beside a man who is cropped out

Fans were quick to suggest that the cropped mystery man could be none other than her fiancé, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who was rumored to be dressed as Batman for the evening.

Lauren’s Instagram caption for the carousel was simple and reflective: "Fall photo dump. Grateful for all the memories this season brought."

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

The post also included a heartwarming lead photo of Lauren planting a kiss on Jeff’s cheek, the couple looking effortlessly cool in sunglasses and casual outerwear. Additional images featured her smiling in the cockpit of an aircraft, enjoying a book signing for her children’s book, and posing with friends like pop superstar Katy Perry.

Despite the carousel’s cheerful tone, fans couldn’t help but fixate on the deleted Catwoman photo.

On X (formerly Twitter), users couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts. "Imagine how powerful it feels to crop Jeff Bezos out of your Instagram carousel," one fan quipped, their post racking up over a million views. Another chimed in, "She’s so real for that honestly," while one admirer praised, "I think that’s what makes her so attractive. She knows to put herself first."

© Taylor Hill Lauren Sanchez sparks debate for her 'power' move

The playful moment of mystery only adds to Lauren’s charm. Fans were quick to point out that even as she stands alongside one of the world’s wealthiest men, she exudes an undeniable sense of independence and confidence.

Thanksgiving brought another layer of intrigue to Lauren’s eventful season. Instead of spending the holiday publicly with Bezos or her children from previous relationships—son Evan, 18, and daughter Ella, 16, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell—Lauren appeared to celebrate with October Gonzalez, the wife of her ex-partner Tony Gonzalez.

Lauren and Tony share a 23-year-old son, Nikko, who was featured in one of October’s Instagram photos from the day.

© Steven Ferdman Nikko Gonzalez and Lauren Sanchez

The images showed Lauren and October enjoying the festivities in Western-themed outfits, complete with cowboy boots, as they gathered with friends and family.

"FULL. My heart, my belly, my eyes. A Thanksgiving for the books," October captioned the post, which highlighted the warmth and connection of their blended family. It remains unclear whether Bezos or Lauren’s younger children joined the celebration, but the images exuded a sense of joy and togetherness.

As speculation swirls about her wedding plans, Lauren has been keeping some details close to her chest. Engaged to Jeff since May 2023—when the billionaire proposed during a romantic getaway in the South of France—the couple has yet to publicly announce their wedding date.

However, reports suggest the nuptials may take place in Aspen this winter. During a recent appearance on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Lauren was asked about the upcoming wedding but remained coy. "So, you asked?" she said with a laugh, drawing giggles from the hosts.

While she didn’t reveal much, Lauren did admit she’s been thinking a lot about her wedding dress and, like many brides-to-be, has been scouring Pinterest for inspiration. "I have to say, I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride," she confessed with a smile.

The Today segment offered Lauren a chance to reflect on how far she’s come—and how much life has surprised her. "I never thought at, I’m gonna be 55, that you know, I’d be an author, that I’d be getting married, I mean life is just beginning," she said with her signature optimism. Reflecting on her younger years, she added, "When I was 20, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, life is over at 50.’ Let me tell you, it is not, ladies. It is not over, it is just beginning."

Lauren’s message resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom admire her ability to balance her multifaceted life. From raising her three children to piloting helicopters, writing books, and preparing for a high-profile wedding, Lauren embodies the idea that women can truly thrive at any age. "It just gets better and better," she said, encouraging women to embrace their own journeys with confidence. "I always say when women are like, ‘Oh what is it like turning 50?’ It’s just the beginning."