Sabrina Carpenter is a festive bombshell in skin-tight two-piece following Barry Keoghan 'split'

We only have two words for Sabrina Carpenter, and they are: festive bombshell!

The 25-year-old pop princess oozed holiday glamour on Tuesday when she performed at The Ally Coalition's 10th Annual Talent Show at the NYU Skirball in New York City.

© Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock Sabrina showed off her incredible figure in a sensation two-piece covered in satin bows

For the occasion, the Please Please Please singer wowed in a skin-tight halterneck two-piece that hugged her perfect hourglass figure. The dazzling festive number was comprised of a waist-cinching structured top and '90s pedal-pushers in the same slinky black material.

The glamorous number couldn't be more in keeping with the style of the star's current tour Short n' Sweet that recently wrapped up its US leg, only this one came covered in adorable satin bows, adding a fabulously festive twist.

© Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock The festive ensemble was worn during the singer's performance at The Ally Coalition's 10th Annual Talent Show

As for her hair, the singer wore her iconic blonde tresses in their renowned '70s bombshell blowout and styled in glamorous curls with copious volume in her face-framing bangs.

Her makeup for the on-screen appearance saw the star opting for dazzling gold eyeshadow, long fluttery lashes, and endless amounts of rosy pink blusher. Her look was finished with a touch of silver highlighter, sculpting and illuminating her camera-ready complexion.

© Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock Sabrina wore her iconic blonde locks in glamorous bombshell curls

Adding a few inches to her petite five-foot frame, the pint-sized pop star also wore a pair of peep-toe sandals in black.

The stunning appearance comes just days after Sabrina and her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan reportedly split.

As for Sabrina's fashion, the star knows what she's doing when it comes to her festive sartorial portfolio. Last week, Sabrina dazzled in a number of phenomenally festive ensembles, one of which was a major stand-out as she marked an incredible career milestone.

© GC Images Sabrina has been killing it with her winter fashion of late and wowed fans last week in a vintage Chanel two-piece

The number in question was a striking vintage Chanel two-piece featuring a cropped fur jacket and matching fur ultra-mini skirt in black and white. Fur was certainly the star's muse for the wintry outing, with her black mules even being adorned with a strip of white fur.

© GC Images The monochrome fur number was originally worn by Naomi Campbell on the catwalk

Accessorising her look, which was originally worn on the runway by Naomi Campbell, Sabrina added a pair of black opaque gloves and switched things up with her hair. Whilst keeping her legendary bombshell curls, she scraped back two top pieces of her golden locks and secured them at the back.

Sabrina wore the retro-chic number to a special screening of her Christmas special A Nonsense Christmas in NYC, just as it was announced on Radio 1 that Espresso was Radio 1's biggest song of the year. It was also the most-streamed track on Spotify and Apple Music.