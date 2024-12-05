Hoda Kotb hit hard by moment on Today as she looks to Savannah Guthrie for support — fans react

As Hoda Kotb prepares to wrap up her time on Today, things are getting emotional.

The adored host will walk away from her longtime role on the morning show in January, meaning this is her last festive season there.

On December 4, she marked another end of an era with her final Rockefeller tree lighting alongside her NBC co-stars.

Hoda was glowing for the magical event in New York where she, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker, hosted the moment for Today.

Numerous videos appeared on social media as the snow fell and the beautifully-lit spectacle came to life.

One clip showed how hard Hoda was hit by the moment as she fought back tears, aware of the bittersweet nature of the evening.

She and Savannah linked arms and looked at one another as Hoda appeared to crumble under the weight of emotions.

Savannah leant her head on her friend's shoulder with a silent understanding of what the moment meant for them both.

Of course, it was also joyful with the crew dancing and singing as the holidays were well on their way.

Hoda was inundated with messages from fans who were equally as emotional, knowing the star wouldn't be there next year.

Hoda is ticking off several 'final' episodes in the leadup to her departure, which will be on January 10.

Hoda, Savannah and Jenna get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show

In September, she announced she would be leaving to prioritize being at home more with her two young daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five.

While her co-hosts are sad she's walking away, they understand her desire to be more present for her loved ones.

Hoda is sad to say goodbye

"It was the Monday before the world found out and she called me because I had had the day off and I was traveling,” Savannah told US Weekly of how Hoda broke the news to her. "She called me and the first thing I said to her is, 'I'm proud of you. I love you, you're amazing. And it doesn't matter where we sit, we'll always be by each other’s side.'"

She said they'd been having the discussion "for years and years," so it wasn't a surprise to hear her news.

Hoda wants to spend more time with her family

"We're dear friends and we have a lot of similarities," she added. "We're basically in the same phase of life."

Savannah told Page Six: "I'll really, really miss her. We all will, you know? To me, she's irreplaceable. But we're family and she's not going too far."