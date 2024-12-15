Elton John's surprising message he wants written on his gravestone

Sir Elton John has revealed the heartfelt legacy he wishes to leave behind, and surprisingly it’s not centered around his legendary music career.

Instead, the 77-year-old icon wants to be remembered simply as a devoted father.

Speaking at his TIME Magazine honors event in New York City on Wednesday, Elton, who shares sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with husband David Furnish, shared an intimate glimpse into what matters most to him.

"On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, 'He was a great dad,'" Elton told People. It’s a sentiment that underscores how his role as a father has reshaped his priorities.

Later that same day, during an appearance on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts, the Rocket Man singer elaborated on his feelings.

"My legacy is that I was a great husband and an even better father," he said. "The music, the career—it’s been fantastic, mind-blowing, groundbreaking. But the most important thing to me in my life is making sure my children are happy, they have a wonderful life, and that I was good to them. That’s all that counts."

© Michael Kovac (L-R) David Furnish, Elijah Furnish-John, Zachary Furnish-John, and Sir Elton John

Elton’s reflections on fatherhood and legacy also feature in his forthcoming Disney+ documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late.

The film chronicles his final three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, capturing both the highs of his career and the challenges of being away from his family.

© Variety The pair home-schooled Zachary and Elijah during lockdown and quickly realized they needed interaction with other children

In one particularly poignant moment, Elton expresses his regret over missing milestones in his sons’ lives.

"I want to see our children get married, but I don’t think I’m going to be around for that," he confesses in the film. The candid admission left David, 62, deeply moved.

© Dave Benett/Elton John AIDS Foun, Getty Elton John, David Furnish and their sons at their Woodside End Of Summer Party in 2014

"That really upset me," David shared in a separate interview. "In my mind, I sort of think Elton is going to live forever—we all think that—and Elton is so vibrant that it’s an easy thing to believe. But it forces you to confront that reality."

As Elton continues to grapple with his health, he has remained unwavering in his dedication to his family. Earlier this month, he stunned guests at the London premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical by revealing his struggles with vision loss.

Elton, who attended the event with David by his side, admitted he had lost sight in his right eye following an infection over the summer.

© Dave Benett Elton John revealed he had lost his sight completely at the Devil Wears Prada premiere

"Some of you may know I have had issues, and now I have lost my sight," he shared on stage. "I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it."

Despite the challenges, Elton credited David for being his pillar of support. "To my husband, who’s been my rock—because I haven’t been able to come to many of the previews—it’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and it sounded good tonight. Thank you for coming!"

The health setback, which has left Elton unable to see, read, or watch anything, has added another layer of complexity to his life.

Speaking to ABC News about his condition, Elton revealed: "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France. It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest."

While he remains hopeful about recovery, Elton admitted that his health issues have put new projects on hold. "It’s been a while since I’ve done anything," he said.

"Going into the studio and recording—I don’t know, because I can’t see a lyric for a start. We’re taking an initiative to try and get it better, but at the moment that’s really what we’re concentrating on."

Despite these challenges, Elton’s indomitable spirit and gratitude shine through. Reflecting on his life, he expressed: "I’m so lucky. I’m the luckiest man in the world. I’m so proud of the documentary, I’m proud of my sons, I’m proud of my attitude towards myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky and very grateful."