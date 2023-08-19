Sir Elton John was inundated with messages after he paid an emotional tribute to "one of the greats" on Friday.

The 76-year-old took to Instagram and shared a touching throwback photo of himself and legendary broadcaster, Sir Michael Parkinson, alongside a statement in which he expressed his sadness over the journalist's death aged 88 on 16 August.

WATCH: Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88

The black and white photo featured Elton and Michael smiling at the camera while holding records during a Desert Island Discs interview for BBC Radio 4.

Alongside the photo, Elton penned: "Michael Parkinson was a TV legend who was one of the greats. I loved his company and his incredible knowledge of cricket and Barnsley Football Club. A real icon who brought out the very best in his guests. Condolences and love to Mary and his family."

His followers were quick to send their own condolences, with one responding: "I'm so sorry for your loss." A second said: "Thought of you Elton when I heard Michael Parkinson had died. I loved his interviews especially those with you over the yrs; they were charmingly conversational, funny & insightful."

A third added: "I'm so sorry for your loss, hugs and prayers sent." A fourth wrote: "Beautifully put, Elton."

Michael's family confirmed he died peacefully at home in a short statement shared on Wednesday, it read: "After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family. The family requests that they are given privacy and time to grieve."

© Radio Times Michael Parkinson in 1977

The TV personality was best known for his hugely popular chat show Parkinson, which began in 1971 and ran for 11 years before rebooting in 1998. It is believed to have had over 2,000 guests on the show including Princess Anne, Elton and Madonna.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share tributes, with one person writing: "Sir Michael Parkinson. Simply the Best. Anyone who was anyone was interviewed by him. What an amazing career he had. Thoughts with his family."

© Getty Images Michael's chat show, Parkinson featured some huge names, including Peter Sellers

Another penned: "They say never meet your heroes. I did and held Sir Michael Parkinson in even greater esteem. Consummate pro, brilliant interviewer and warm genuine down to earth proper journalist. The undisputed king of chat shows. Condolences to his family."

While Michael's cause of death has yet to be confirmed, the star was previously diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and was given the all-clear two years later.

© Comic Relief Michael Parkinson died aged 88 on 16 August, 2023

He explained: "I soon learned there is so much more to cancer than simply having access to the best treatment. The experience showed me how important it is that more support is provided to address the emotional, physical and practical needs of cancer patients and their loved ones.

"When I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, I was shocked. But the doctors were very positive, and I soon had a good treatment plan in place which put me at ease." He went on to become a patron of Yorkshire Cancer Research.