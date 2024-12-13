Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy breaks silence on domestic violence arrest

James Kennedy's attorneys have spoken out on his behalf after he was arrested on December 10 on suspicion of domestic violence.

Releasing a statement on Friday, James' attorneys said they are hopeful that after "careful review", no formal charges will be filed.

© Getty Images James was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James," they said in a statement obtained by E! News.

They added: "We understand that there were no injuries, and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city's attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."

The Burbank Police Department confirmed that James, 32, was taken into custody after they received a report "regarding an argument between a man and a woman" at his residence around 11:30 p.m.

"The investigation determined it was a domestic incident, leading to [James'] arrest," a police spokesperson said. "[James] was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and later posted bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s office."

© Getty Images James is also a DJ

According to TMZ, a witness reportedly saw James grab the unnamed woman during an argument, but authorities did not see any injuries when they arrived on the scene. He was released on $20,000 bail.

James has yet to publicly address the allegations, but his girlfriend of almost three years, Ally Lewber, 28, sang his praises one day after the incident while hosting the Windsor Pre-New Year's Eve party in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images James and Ally have been together almost three years

"We all knew James in the beginning, you know where he was, which was a busser (waiter), and he's worked his way to get to where he is now, and I know he's proud of himself. I'm proud of him," she told the Daily Mail.

James' arrest comes after it was revealed that he will not appear in the next season of Vanderpump Rules after Bravo announced a whole new cast will feature in the upcoming 12th season.

© Getty Images Ally is 'proud' of her boyfriend

"I can't lie, I'm holding back some tears as I write this," he wrote on Instagram on November 26. "It's been a pleasure being a part of Vanderpump Rules and filling your TV screens with our lives over the past decade. I've dedicated my life to this show and I'm forever grateful to everyone who tuned in."

He concluded: "It's been a wild ride and I'm excited to see what the future holds. Although this is a bittersweet ending, for me, this is just the beginning! THANK YOU."