Loose Women's Kaye Adams reveals Christmas struggle following devastating loss

Kaye Adams has reflected on the challenges of navigating her first Christmas after the loss of her father.

Speaking candidly, the Loose Women star opened up about the emotional impact marking the festive season had following such a loss and how she has learned to adapt.

"I think you kind of have to reinvent it," Kaye explained to her Loose Women co-hosts Frankie Bridge, Kelly Brooks and Kéllé Bryan, revealing her first Christmas without her father felt like she was "sleep walking".

"Like similar to you, I've lost both my mum and my dad, and Christmas was always, always at their house. The first one after my dad died, we just kind of sleepwalked through it."

The 61-year-old TV presenter described how the family managed the difficult period, admitting that it felt strange yet necessary to go through the motions.

"We went through the motions," she added. "We were kind of anaesthetised to the whole thing. You did it because it felt like a big thing to ignore it, but, like I say, we were sleepwalking."

Reflecting on the years since her father's passing, Kaye shared how she and her family have adapted their approach to the holidays. "In the years since, you've just got to reinvent it," she added.

"Because it was so much associated with them. For us, we just had to have a different thing."

Kaye lost her father to dementia back in 2017, and shortly after, the TV host described the loss as "horrific".

"We will lose our parents," she said on the ITV daytime show. "I lost my dad this year, and it was horrific. He had a form of dementia, but my dad was still my dad.

"Even if he was having an episode, I didn't feel like he lost his dignity. He's still my dad, and that's what I always clung to despite the illness."