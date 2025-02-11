Eamonn Holmes inundated with support following emotional news

Eamonn Holmes was in an emotional mood on Tuesday as the former This Morning presenter headed to the funeral of footballing legend Denis Law.

Sharing a photo from inside the service, Eamonn wrote: "Here for my friend Denis Law's funeral. The magnificent Manchester Cathedral for a Magnificent Man. The last of The Holy Trinity." The 65-year-old later shared a picture of the late footballer's funeral card, which featured a black-and-white image of Denis looking reflective.

Eamonn has shared several tributes since the passing of the footballing icon, including one that marked a memorial match for Denis, and on the day of the star's death. The presenter wrote at the time: "Denis Law the last of The Holy Trinity has passed.

"Genius and mischief maker. One of my earliest jobs at BBC Northwest was to drive him home. Not sure I've had a job to top it. RIP The King."

Fans were quick to offer their support to the star, with one writing: "Sad day. Hope all goes well," while a second commented: "Missed you lots on GB News this morning Eamonn. God bless him and all his loved ones. Beautiful church."

A third posted: "That explains the absence from GB News today."

Denis started his professional football career in 1956 when he signed for Huddersfield Town, however, he is most famous for his nine-year stint at Manchester United, in which he made over 300 appearances and scored 171 goals.

The star was also part of the 'Holy Trinity', which also consisted of Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best, who are credited with bringing Manchester United back to sporting glory following the 1958 Munich air disaster, which killed several members of the team.

Eamonn was left touched last week when the veteran presenter received an artwork of himself and his late mother, Josie, who passed away in November 2022.

Eamonn posted a photo of himself smiling while holding up the artwork, sitting alongside the artist. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote: "Thank u Annis @drawingonemotions. Lovely work made lovelier by the surprise inclusion of my late Mum Josie. Thank you."

Josie passed away in hospital just over two years ago, but due to his own health struggles, Eamonn was unable to attend her funeral.

The broadcaster has faced significant mobility challenges following major back surgery. Despite his initial hopes for recovery, he has been left reliant on a wheelchair and uses a walker for shorter distances.