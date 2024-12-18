Timothée Chalamet reveals Christmas plans – without Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been quietly dating for over a year, mainly keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, so fans were wild with excitement this week when the duo was spotted canoodling at the LA afterparty for his Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The couple, who rarely appear out and about together, put on a loved-up display, looking smitten as they enjoyed the party, with Timothée telling podcaster Theo Vonn the next day: "We were up late."

He gave an insight into the big night, sharing: "I haven't been drinking at all. Not that I ever really had a problem with it, but last night I did have a couple of drinks. I'm kind of fried today."

© Gotham Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are rarely seen out and about

Timothée lives in his native New York City while Kylie based in California alongside the other Kardashians, and Timothée made it clear the couple has no immediate plans to move in together.

When asked if he lives with anyone, the 28-year-old replied: "No, thank God man. You've really made it when you don't have a roommate anymore."

While they're undeniably close, Timothée , who turns 29 this month, shared they will not be spending Christmas together as he he will be with his family and his "new little niece," with the actor explaining his sister has made him an uncle for the first time.

Timothee and Kylie's relationship

While the Dune star didn't mention Kylie directly, he did make reference to people their age struggling in relationships when discussing Bob Dylan's romantic life in the movie.

© Sarah Stier Kylie and Timothée at The US Open in 2023

"This movie is about people in their early 20s. You only just have life figured out, especially in relationships. That stuff is a mess at that age," he said, before noting that fame can have an impact on how he conducts his relationships.

DISCOVER: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship timeline

"You want to protect your energy, but you still want to have close friendships and relationships, but at first, it's very it's a hard thing to navigate."

Kylie and Timothée appear to be navigating their private relationship well, with the actor shying away from appearing in The Kardashians alongside his partner, and Kylie keeping a low profile at Timothée's events.

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes in 2024

Despite attending the LA premiere of A Complete Unknown, Kylie opted not to walk the red carpet, instead slipping in the back, with her mother, Kris Jenner, in tow.

The only event the duo has attended together was at the Golden Globes last year, an appearance that sparked rumors Kylie banned other female attendees from posing with her man.

Since then, she has declined to appear alongside Timothée, but perhaps he will make a stop in LA for the Kardashian's famous Christmas Eve party before traveling to be with his family for the holidays.