Kourtney Kardashian has barely aged in festive throwback photo with three children

Kourtney Kardashian is getting ready for her second Christmas with baby Rocky, who celebrated his first birthday just last month. But the mom-of-four makes sure that her other children have a happy holidays as well, even reminiscing over their previous Christmases together.

The 45-year-old took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her three children whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Kourtney stood holding baby Reign, alongside Mason and Penelope, who looked incredibly young, with Santa Claus. But while her children looked a lot smaller, Kourtney notably looked the same as she does today.

It's no secret that Kourtney looks incredible, and she takes good care of herself, updating fans about her wellness journey on social media.

Poosh founder Kourtney doesn't often speak about how she feels about ageing, but the star's colleagues at her lifestyle brand have often spoken about her wellness tips that keep her feeling youthful.

According to her lifestyle brand, Kourtney takes a holistic approach to anti-ageing, from taking collagen supplements and LED masks, to mixing her exercise regime and surrounding herself with good energy.

The star has been open about her natural approach to pregnancy, as she told Vanity Fair Italia: "This time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months."

She continued: "No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful."

Kourtney Kardashian-Barker has always embraced pregnancy and motherhood

"Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful. I have a lot of gratitude. Not that I didn’t have it before, but perhaps since it came easy to me, I took the pregnancy for granted."

She would go on to talk about how her approach to her post-baby body had changed after three children. "I have participated in covers with that tone, like 'Look how quickly she got back into shape,'" she confessed, before admitting that she felt the idea was "unhealthy."

"Every woman's body is different," she said. "After my third child (Reign, born in 2014, ed.) I refused to do them, I took my time, but I had already started a wellness journey during pregnancy and after the birth of Penelope (in 2012, ed.)."

"I wanted to convey a more positive message, without rushing anyone, least of all myself. I remember at the time I couldn't wait to start training because it made me feel good in terms of mental health," she added. "I had a lot of anxiety at the time, I was separating from the father of my children, and training really helped me."