Today's Hoda Kotb 'heartbroken' as she prays following shocking news

Hoda Kotb's new year began with tragedy as she revealed her devastation over the New Orleans 'terrorism' attack.

The Today host shared a message on Instagram hours after a deadly attack on January 1 that killed 15 people and injured many more.

Hoda — who lived in the Louisiana city for several years while working as an anchor for WWL-TV — took to social media to pay tribute after Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed through a crowd of people celebrating NYE on famed Bourbon Street.

Hoda wrote: "Praying for my city. Heartbroken," and she was inundated with messages from fans acknowledging her pain.

Her message came after she publicly addressed the horrifying news while hosting the New Year’s Day Rose Parade with Al Roker.

© John Nacion Hoda called New orleans her second home

She started the live broadcast with a difficult message.

"A lot of people woke up and saw the tragic news," she said. "And we just want to say that our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in New Orleans. New Orleans is my second home and my heart broke this morning."

Al initiated the conversation by saying: "Before we begin the festivities, we'd love to extend our deepest sympathies to all of those who are impacted by these tragic events occurring in New Orleans earlier this morning."

© Getty Hoda and Al also addressed the news while hosting the New Year’s Day Rose Parade

The suspect intentionally attacked pedestrians and the FBI confirmed the driver was killed in an exchange after the event.

The incident was deemed an "act of terrorism," and an apparent ISIS flag was found in the vehicle.

Police are "working to determine the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," according to a news release.

© Instagram The news came after Hoda's holidays with her children

"It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he possibly could. It was not a DUI situation. This is more complex and serious based on the information we have," New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.

New Orleans holds a special place in Hoda's heart and regularly visits.

She told Southern Living: "It's the closest to a hometown I've ever felt. There's a magnetism about New Orleans that grabs you right out of the gate.”

© NBC Hoda will soon leave Today

"New Orleans has a heartbeat. It is alive. When the city celebrates, we celebrate. When the city hurts, we hurt. New Orleans has a soul."

She continued: "I want Haley and Hope [her young daughters] to know they have another place to call home, and that's New Orleans. When they grow up, I want them to understand that when they get off the plane and they walk into this city, that they’re going to get a warm embrace."