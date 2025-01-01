Why next week will mark the end of an era for all Today Show hosts

Following a restful winter break, Today's stars are approaching the end of an era, and they're commemorating the moment in style.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Hoda Kotb is leaving Today

Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and more will be saying an emotional farewell to Hoda Kotb, who will be leaving Today after 17 years on the show.

The 60-year-old veteran won't be leaving without a celebration, as the show announced that all of next week they will be celebrating all things Hoda.

© NBC Hoda Kotb will leave after 17 years

Hoda's final day will be January 10, with colleague Craig taking up the main slot alongside Savannah on January 13.

© NBC Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show

The star first announced her exit on September 26, citing family as the main reason for her exit.

"I just turned 60, and it was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old, because I started thinking about that decade like, what does that decade mean? What does it hold? What's it going to have for me? And I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she told her co-hosts.

"I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of the time pie that I have," she added. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time."

While she may be leaving the flagship morning show, Hoda won't be leaving the network, as she's set to take on another role within NBC.

Craig Melvin will take over from Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie's co-anchor

Craig was announced as Hoda's replacement on November 14, 2024, and the Today cast was undoubtedly elated.

Hoda gushed that Craig was "literally made for this job," telling him: "You have all the things this job needs."

"You are the right person for it," she added.

Savannah described Craig's appointment as "one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made."

© Getty Images Craig was a popular choice as Hoda's replacement

Ahead of her final week on the show, Hoda spent some time with her daughters, Hope and Haley, as they went to Disneyland over the holidays, just days after she reunited with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, with whom she co-parents her kids.

The entire family got together in matching reindeer pajama sets, with plaid bottoms and white shirts, for a joyous Christmas Day.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman with their daughters Haley and Hope over Christmas, shared on Instagram

Hoda and Joel may no longer be together, but they are a happy family nonetheless.

© Instagram Hoda Kotb's magical adventure with her two daughters – see the heartwarming pictures

"I have two incredible children I share with him. And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true," she said.