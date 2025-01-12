Demi Moore reveals the surprising 'correct' way to pronounce her name

Demi Moore has sparked a lively discussion about her name after revealing the "correct" way to say it. The actress, 61, spoke about it during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, leaving fans curious about how they may have been getting it wrong all these years.

To discover exactly how Demi says her name, watch the video below from her interview with Jimmy Fallon. Is it "Deh-mee" or something completely different?

WATCH: Demi Moore reveals the surprising way she pronounces her name

The surprising truth about Demi's name

© Penske Media via Getty Images Demi Moore won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

After keeping fans guessing, Demi shared that her name is pronounced "Duh-MEE," not "Demi", as most have assumed. During her chat with Jimmy Fallon, the Ghost actress explained that while both she and Demi Lovato come from similar regions in the US and their families say the names the same, the two stars deliberately pronounce their names differently.

"Our families say our names the same way," she told Jimmy. "But for me, 'Duh-MEE' just works better with my last name."

Fans react to Demi's revelation

© WireImage Demi Moore at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

Demi's clarification took fans by surprise, with many admitting they had been saying her name incorrectly for years. Social media erupted with comments like, "Who else unknowingly pronounced both names exactly the same?"

Another added: "She's so real for this." A third fan joked: "And they [Demi Moore and Demi Lovato] look so alike they should be playing mother and daughter in films."

Behind the scenes of her Golden Globes win

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Demi Moore with her Golden Globe

The conversation about her name wasn't the only highlight of Demi's week. She also celebrated her first Golden Globe win for her role in The Substance.

The actress gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her preparation for the big night, sharing snippets on Instagram of her glamorous transformation at the Beverly Hilton.

Demi's stylist, Brad Goreski, explained how her golden Armani gown was inspired by her The Substance character, Elisabeth Sparkle. Her miniature Chihuahua, Pilaf, also made an appearance.

An empowering message

© Getty Demi Moore at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards

Reflecting on her journey, Demi spoke exclusively to HELLO! after her Golden Globes win, sharing a powerful message about self-love and societal expectations.

"We often buy into certain kinds of conditioning without questioning them," she said. "But the key is how we choose to hold ourselves. When we value ourselves, the world reflects that back."