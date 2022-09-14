Zendaya Reveals 'boyfriend' Tom Holland is the first person she texted after taking home huge award Euphoria star shares rare insight into her relationship

Zendaya has shared a heart-warming moment with her fans after boyfriend Tom Holland wasn't able to attend the 2022 Emmys.

While the Spider-Man star wasn't able to attend the 2022 Emmys this year to support his girlfriend, Zendaya, he was the first person she texted about it.

The two-time Emmy winner was asked by E! News, who was the first person she contacted after being the youngest black actress to win more than one Emmy at the mere age of 26 for her exceptional work as Rue in the popular Netflix series Euphoria.

"I didn’t have to text my mom because my mom was already there," Zendaya told the outlet. "She’s here tonight, which is very special. And I text my boyfriend."

Holland has been busy at work on the set of his newest series The Crowded Room which is set to air on Apple TV later this year.

Both Holland and Zendaya have recently been more open about referring to each other as "boyfriend" and "girlfriend," but have still been rather tight-lipped when asked about more intimate details.

Zendaya revealed her excitement at her Emmy win

In 2016 Zendaya and Holland met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, shortly after revealing to People that they "are like the best of friends. She’s so great and amazing," in reference to their "friendship".

It isn’t exactly clear when the couple started dating, with rumors first surfacing in July of 2017, and continuing through 2021 until Holland told Teen Vogue that he was "very happy and in love".

Zendaya and Tom keep their love life out of the spotlight

On June 1, 2022, Zendaya shared a picture to her 150 million Instagram fans, which showcased Holland and her sharing a heartfelt moment, with the caption reading: "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest."

