Craig Melvin reveals new look ahead of Today takeover

New job, new look! Craig Melvin will officially replace Hoda Kotb on Today on January 13, and he's making sure he looks the part.

The popular star — who is already a pivotal member of the NBC family — revealed he's had a makeover in preparation for his big day.

Taking to Instagram, Craig posted a clip of himself after a fresh haircut.

WATCH: Craig Melvin shows off his fresh haircut

He rocked the super short look with ease but his barber confessed: "POV: I told him I think I messed up his cut."

Fans loved his "TV ready," appearance and it turns out they weren't the only ones.

© NBC Craig got Al's seal of approval over his haircut

Craig rocked the hairdo on Today and Al Roker couldn't help but appreciate it.

Craig thanked his co-star for his kind words and also gave a shout out to "DJ Fresh," his barber.

It's an emotional time at Today with Hoda's last day fast approaching. The show has dedicated itself to the longtime host, who will leave her friends and colleagues for fresh pastures on January 10.

Craig's wife paid tribute to him when he was announced as Hoda's replacement

Craig can't wait for his new role, and he'll be supported by his co-hosts and his family too.

When the announcement was made, his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, couldn't contain her excitement at the news.

She paid a beautiful tribute to her husband on social media.

© NBC Craig is replacing Hoda

"My heart is honestly bursting. Craig Melvin," she wrote. "I am so proud of you and so beyond grateful for the man you are."

She continued: "I am overwhelmed by the emotions that have come along with watching this morning’s announcement of you being named the new co-host of the Today Show.

"I think seeing the news become official alongside your TV family has made it hit home even more what a true blessing this is."

© Getty Images Craig once had a very different hairstyle

She said watching the person she loves see their dreams come is "such a gift" and said she would never forget that day.

Hoda is also gearing up for a big change and while she's leaving Today, she has a new venture in her sights.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, Hoda shared an insight into her future plans and revealed her next business endeavor.

© Getty Images Hoda is going into wellness

"I am starting a wellness app and company that will involve retreats and a podcast and all kinds of things that we can get together, do things that I love," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

"It's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, 'Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.'"