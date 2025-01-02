Today's Dylan Dreyer in disbelief as New Year brings another reason to celebrate

Dylan Dreyer kickstarted 2025 with an adorable family update.

The Today meteorologist delighted her fans with an Instagram post in which she confessed she was in disbelief.

Dylan — who has three sons, Rusty, Ollie and Calvin with her husband Brian Fichera — shared photos of her middle boy on his 5th birthday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dylan Dreyer shares look inside her beautiful beach home

While another trip around the son wasn't a surprise, Dylan confessed she doesn't know where the time has gone.

"It’s an Ollie-Day!" she wrote alongside the images of Ollie having the best day with a homemade Bluey cake and a giant 5 balloon.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer's son turned 5

"Happy Birthday to my sweet little guy who snuggles like no one else and loves getting lost in his own little world. I’d love to spend a day in your brain. I can’t believe you’re 5!! I love you so much!!"

On New Year's Day, Dylan revealed that rather than sitting back to relax after the hectic holidays, she was creating a cake for the birthday boy.

© Instagram Olllie was treated to a Bluey birthday cake

"I mean, what do you want to do after 2 weeks of overindulging in everything sweet???" Dylan asked fans. "Make a homemade sugary sweet Bluey birthday cake of course! Anything for you Ollie!!"

The family looked like they had a wonderful celebration for Ollie who was beaming in the photos.

© Instagram Dylan and Ollie completed an epic puzzle at Christmas

It's a busy time of year for Dylan and her family. December 1 marks Brian's birthday followed by Calvin's big day on December 17.

Dylan and Brian adore parenthood but endured a rollercoaster journey to have a second child.

They struggled to conceive after Calvin was born and also suffered a miscarriage.

© Instagram Dylan's three sons

The couple were about to start IVF when they were told they no longer needed the process.

"I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use," Dylan said. "Instead, when he called, he said, 'Well, you can’t start IVF because you're already pregnant!' We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it."

© Instagram Dylan had a wonderful festive period

Dylan has raised awareness about secondary infertility and also stressed how couples shouldn't feel guilty for wanting another child when others struggle to conceive one.

"This is something you need more awareness of," she said on the TODAY show. "There's this guilt that you have for wanting a second child when I have friends of my own who couldn’t have a single child.

© Getty She shares her children with husband Brian

"So here I am being 'selfish' that I want to have a second child and it's like, no, that is not the case. This is our world."

She added: "My sadness doesn’t take away from anyone else's happiness and my sadness isn't minimized because someone else has a sadder situation."