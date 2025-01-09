Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beloved Today host to miss Hoda Kotb's final show for challenging reason
Hoda will depart after her January 10 appearance 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
It's going to be a difficult day on Friday when Hoda Kotb bids farewell to her long running role on Today

It has been an emotional run up to the big day with plenty of tears and heartwarming segments dedicated to Hoda. 

Her co-hosts have been by her side to give her the send off she deserves, but on Friday, there's one person who will almost certainly be absent. 

Popular meteorologist and Hoda's good friend, Dylan Dreyer, is unlikely to be present within Studio 1A. 

She's been reporting on the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and was braving the elements on Thursday far from New York City. 

dylan dreyer and hoda kotb smiling on red carpet © Getty Images
Dylan will be absent from Hoda's last hurrah on Today

Dylan was full of emotion as she delivered the latest from the apocalyptic scenes in LA.

Firefighters have been battling five fires as more than 100,000 people were evacuated.

While the 70mph winds have been dying down, helping crews battle the flames, Dylan reported that they are set to pick up in Los Angeles again tonight.  

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie with Craig Melvin in the Today Show studios © Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I
Hoda is moving on from Today

Dylan will remain dedicated to her job and continue her coverage despite Hoda's last day.

Although Dylan will be missed, she has a special bond with Hoda outside of their roles on Today.

The mom-of-three recently paid tribute on Instagram to Hoda when she wrote: "Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she's the friend we all want and need." 

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show© NBC
It'll be hard to say goodbye

She also told US Weekly that they'll still see each other all of the time. 

"I'm not surprised that Hoda's living her life and doing what she wants to do. We're sad. I mean, I love working with her, but Hoda and I are also neighbors so I'm still going to see Hoda all the time."

She added: "I don't think it's bad news at all."

Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb on the Today Show© NBC
They're friends and co-hosts

Dylan feels confident that their friendship will continue away from the cameras.

"Selfishly, I still get to keep that friend that we’ve all known and loved," she added to the outlet. "But it's a family. Whenever anybody leaves, I think we feel it. But she's still going to be part of our family and I applaud her for taking the chance and having the guts to do the next thing she wants to do, not on anyone else’s terms."

Dylan's Today co-stars offered up their support© Instagram
They're supportive of each other

Hoda will be replaced by Craig Melvin, who officially takes over on January 13. 

During her announcement, Hoda said: "Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I've been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I'll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine."

