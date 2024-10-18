Tyra Banks reflects on returning to Victoria's Secret runway '40-50 pounds heavier'

Tyra Banks made a triumphant return to the Victoria's Secret runway this week, nearly 20 years after hanging up her iconic Angel wings to pursue new ventures. The supermodel and mogul, now 50, reflected on her emotional comeback during a candid interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up about what it felt like to strut down the runway once again — this time, with an entirely different mindset.

Chatting with Drew, 49, Tyra radiated joy as she described her experience walking in the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. "You looked like you felt so good about yourself," Drew told her, observing how the supermodel seemed to be fully "living in the moment" and completely "present" during her walk.

Tyra, who made her return to the lingerie brand's catwalk after years of focusing on her television and business career, agreed with Drew's assessment, admitting that this comeback felt very different from her previous appearances.

“That’s exactly what it was,” Tyra explained. “In the past, I would walk for myself, but this time, it wasn’t just about me. I felt like I had every woman — especially women over 50, women who are insecure — walking with me. I felt like a vessel. It was about representing all of them.”

She continued, reflecting on how much her life and body have changed since her early days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. “Back then, it was all about me, my career, and the moment. But this time, I was stomping down that runway for so many other people, and that energy came through,” she gushed. “I was like, boom, boom, boom! It wasn’t just a walk, it was a statement.”

© TheStewartofNY Tyra Banks walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Tyra also shared a humorous and relatable moment, revealing that her body has transformed over the years, especially after becoming a mom.

“My boobies were like 10 times bigger than the last time I was on that runway!” she said with a laugh, explaining that she was around 40 to 50 pounds heavier now compared to when she first retired from modeling. "I kept thinking, 'Please don’t fall out, please don’t fall out!’” she joked, flashing her signature smile.

© Lexie Moreland Cher was pictured with supermodel, Tyra Banks at the event

The America’s Next Top Model creator originally walked her last Victoria’s Secret show in 2005 after nine unforgettable years with the brand. She was a beloved face of the lingerie giant, making her debut in 1996 and becoming one of the first Black women to land the coveted Angel title. Now, almost two decades later, she’s back — and she’s doing it on her own terms.

In August, the exciting news broke that Tyra would be rejoining the Victoria’s Secret family for the 2024 show, alongside some other famous names from the brand’s golden era. The announcement came via a fun Instagram video, where Tyra teamed up with supermodel Gigi Hadid to reveal the show’s return after a six-year hiatus. In the clip, Tyra handed Gigi an invitation, mouthing “see you there,” to which Gigi lovingly responded, “I love you.”

© Dimitrios Kambouris Tyra Banks and Alessandra Ambrosio prepare backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

Fans got even more excited when Tyra teased her runway return with a TikTok video the following month, sharing her excitement about stepping back onto the runway after nearly two decades. “It feels crazy being back on the Victoria’s Secret runway,” she said in the clip. “Like, cray-cray in a good way! I never thought I’d be back, honestly. I remember my last walk, it was this huge deal—'Tyra’s final walk'—and I was like, 'I’m out.' But here I am!”

The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was not only a big night for Tyra, but for many other legendary Angels as well. Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, and other Victoria’s Secret veterans like Taylor Hill and Barbara Palvin made their return to the runway, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

© Alexander Tamargo Tyra Banks is known for her body positivity

The star-studded event also made history with its all-female musical lineup, featuring none other than the legendary Cher, alongside Blackpink alum Lisa and rising star Tyla, providing an empowering soundtrack to the night.

Known for her frank discussions about body positivity, Tyra has long been an advocate for embracing one's natural beauty. Back in 2009, she made headlines when she declared on The Tyra Show that she had sworn off dieting. “I have been on diets in the past, and they are a bunch of bologna,” she said at the time. “It’s not about being skinny. It’s about being in the best shape you can be.”