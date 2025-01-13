Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster share passionate kiss after actress shared incredible news

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are embracing their romance, and they’re certainly not shy about it.

The couple, who first sparked relationship rumors late last year, were spotted sharing a tender kiss inside a car at an In-N-Out restaurant in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday, January 5.

The affectionate moment came just a day before they were seen enjoying a relaxed dinner date in Santa Monica, proving their connection is only growing stronger.

Recommended video You may also like Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are making things official!

Just the evening before, on January 4, Hugh was spotted at one of the final performances of Sutton’s production of Once Upon a Mattress at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre.

Sitting alongside him for the special occasion was none other than the legendary Carol Burnett, who originally played Sutton’s role in the 1959 production. It was a night of nostalgia and admiration, highlighting the deep respect Hugh and Sutton have for each other’s craft.

© BACKGRID The duo looked completely at ease in each other’s company

The moment of affection comes after Sutton announced some incredible news. The 49-year-old Younger star is proving she’s more than just an actress and performer—she’s a woman with a huge heart.

In addition to her work on stage and screen, Sutton teaches dance at The Limit dance studio in New York City. Now, she’s turning her passion into purpose by leading a fundraising dance class to support victims and first responders of the catastrophic LA fires.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster perform a number from "The Music Man"

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sutton posted a flyer promoting the event, which will take place on January 14, 2025, at 10am ET. “Join us for a Special Dance Cardio class on January 14, 2025, at 10am ET! All proceeds from this class will be donated to the SoCal Fire Fund! In-Person is SOLD OUT, but there are plenty of spots still available on Zoom,” she wrote.

“If you want to donate but can’t make class, book a Zoom class and the proceeds from your purchase will go to helping the SoCal Fire Fund!” she encouraged followers, rallying support for the cause.

The SoCal Fire Fund, as outlined on its website, provides both immediate and long-term assistance to those impacted by the devastating January 2025 fires.

© Laurent KOFFEL Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2022

The communities of Pacific Palisades and Altadena have suffered tremendous losses, with the Palisades and Eaton fires consuming over 35,000 acres and destroying or damaging at least 10,000 structures. Families, students, and school employees are among those deeply affected, and efforts like Sutton’s dance fundraiser aim to provide crucial aid during this difficult time.

Hugh and Sutton’s love story is unfolding after both stars went through significant personal changes.

Hugh announced his split from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, ending their 27-year marriage, while Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

© Getty Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster

Both have spoken openly about the deep respect they have for one another, and their connection has only grown stronger since starring opposite each other in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man.

At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards in June, Sutton was full of praise for Hugh, calling him “one of the greatest guys ever, an incredible costar.”

During a 2022 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote The Music Man, she gushed, “The show is so joyful, and I’m having the time of my life playing opposite this guy.”

Meanwhile, Hugh is preparing to step back into the spotlight in a major way. The Australian star is set to return to the stage with a series of live concerts at Radio City Music Hall, titled From New York, with Love.

The highly anticipated performances kick off in New York City on January 24, promising to showcase Hugh’s signature charisma and showmanship.