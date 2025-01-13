Hugh Jackman's new love Sutton Foster announces incredible news after going public with romance

Hugh Jackman’s romance with Sutton Foster is heating up, and the Broadway star is proving she has a heart as big as her talent as she announced some incredible news!

The 49-year-old Younger actress isn’t just lighting up the stage—she’s stepping up to help those affected by the devastating LA fires, proving once again that she’s as generous as she is gifted.

Sutton, who only last week confirmed her blossoming relationship with Hugh, 56, took to Instagram to announce a fundraising class at The Limit dance studio in New York City, where she teaches.

The initiative, set for January 14, 2025, will raise money for the SoCal Fire Fund, benefitting victims and first responders in the wake of the disaster.

“Join us for a Special Dance Cardio class on January 14, 2025, at 10am ET! All proceeds from this class will be donated to the SoCal Fire Fund! In-Person is SOLD OUT, but there are plenty of spots still available on Zoom,” she wrote, urging her followers to contribute. “If you want to donate but can’t make class, book a Zoom class and the proceeds from your purchase will go to helping the SoCal Fire Fund!”

The fires, which broke out on January 7, have been wreaking havoc on the communities of Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds, with gusts reaching 80 to 100 mph, the Palisades and Eaton fires have scorched over 35,000 acres, destroying or damaging at least 10,000 structures, many of them family homes. Sixteen people have tragically lost their lives, with another 16 still unaccounted for.

The SoCal Fire Fund has stepped in to provide both immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts for the affected communities, including families, students, and school employees who are struggling in the wake of the catastrophe.

But while Sutton is focusing on giving back, her personal life is flourishing, too. The Tony Award-winning actress and the Australian superstar have taken their romance public, stepping out hand in hand in Santa Monica, confirming what many had suspected for months.

Hugh, who ended his 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness, 68, in September 2023, and Sutton, who quietly split from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in 2024, have found solace and joy in each other.

The Broadway veterans first met in 2008 when Sutton starred in Shrek the Musical, but it was during their time together in the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man that they truly bonded.

The chemistry was undeniable, but both were navigating their own personal upheavals at the time. Their friendship deepened as they leaned on each other during their respective marital struggles, and eventually, that friendship blossomed into something more.

“They both wanted to be considerate of their exes and anyone else that might be upset, but they aren’t interested in hiding anymore,” an insider shared. “Enough time has passed for Hugh to stop playing games and hide his feelings and his relationship.”

Their official debut as a couple came during a romantic dinner in Santa Monica, where they were seen laughing, smiling, and holding hands, their affection clear for all to see.

The sighting followed a significant moment for Hugh—his attendance at a performance of Sutton’s latest production, Once Upon A Mattress, which recently transferred to Los Angeles after a successful run in New York.