Wendy Williams says 'I feel like I'm in prison' as she speaks out on conservatorship in surprise interview

Wendy Williams is speaking out about her recent years under a conservatorship.

This week, the beloved former talk show host resurfaced after years in the spotlight for an appearance on The Breakfast Club podcast.

The appearance comes a year after revealing she had been diagnosed with aphasia frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition Bruce Willis was also diagnosed with, and since reports came out that she was allegedly incapacitated and cognitively impaired. She has been under a court-ordered guardianship since 2022.

Speaking with host Charlamagne tha God over the phone, Wendy maintained: "I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I'm saying?" however she did add: "But I feel like I'm in prison."

Wendy pushed back against the claims that she was incapacitated, telling the radio host, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey: "Do I seem that way, God dammit?" and emphasizing: "Who I naturally am, is who I naturally am, you know what I'm saying?"

Wendy also addressed the Lifetime documentary that explored the past few years of her life, Where is Wendy Williams?, and the lawsuits concerning it.

Wendy hosted her show from 2008 to 2022

After Lifetime released the two-part documentary, Wendy's guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, sued them and A&E, claiming it was made without a valid contract, and that Wendy was both vulnerable and exploited.

Lifetime and A&E countersued, arguing she only sued after the fact because of the concerns it raised about the guardianship she manages, and now Wendy herself has spoken out against her guardian.

© WireImage The TV star has made very rare public appearances since her conservatorship started

"She was the one who wanted to do that," she first said of Sabrina and the documentary.

© Michael Tran With her son Kevin in 2019

"What do I think about being abused? Listen, look, this system is broken. This system that I'm in. This system has falsified a lot," Wendy also added.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Wendy in 2019

Hollywood has a dark history of failed conservatorships, including Britney Spears, who was in one for 13 years, Amanda Bynes, who was in one for nearly 9 years, plus The Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson has been under a court-ordered conservatorship since last year.

Wendy's niece Alex also called into the podcast, and though she noted that she has only seen her "in a very limited capacity," she maintained: "I've seen her and we're talking to her. This does not match an incapacitated person. And that's why we say she's in a luxury prison because she is being held, and she is being punished for whatever reason that other people are coming up with as to why she has to be kept in this position."