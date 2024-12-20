Wendy Williams, 60, sparkles in silver during rare public appearance after dementia diagnosis

Wendy Williams made a very rare public appearance on Thursday December 19 as she celebrated her son's college graduation.

The former talk show host, who was diagnosed earlier in 2024 with dementia, was seen in sparkling silver jumpsuit, and riding around in a mobility scooter as she was joined by family and friends to cheer on her son Kevin Hunter Jr as he accepted his diploma from Florida International University in Miami.

© WireImage Wendy attends Daniel's Leather Fashion Show

Wendy was also joined by armed guards, who stayed close to her side as she sat in the stands and watched her son walk the stage, as seen in pictures published by TMZ.

Her scooter was personalized with a Louis Vuitton water bottle holder, and Wendy also accessorized with a large 'W' pendant and silver bangles

© FilmMagic Wendy and son, Kevin Hunter Jr. attend the ceremony honoring Wendy Williams with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Wendy welcomed her son with ex-husband Kevin Hunter; she filed for divorce in April 2019 and it was finalized in January 2020.

Concerns over the 60-year-olds' health began following the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show but earlier in 2024 her team set the record straight when they announced her diagnosis in a statement.

© Bruce Glikas Wendy with her ex Kevin Hunter and son Kevin Hunter Jr

It read: "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions."

The statement continued: "In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD)", which affect language, communication behavior, and function.

Wendy Williams ended her show in 2024

The statement insisted that Wendy "is still able to do many things for herself", adding that "she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed".

"She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way," it concluded.

Bruce Willis also received a FTD diagnosis in 2022.

Wendy also sent her own messages to fans, writing in a statement that she had "immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)".

"The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion," she added before asking for "personal space and peace to thrive".

"Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated," Wendy ended her statement.