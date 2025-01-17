Jenna Bush Hager reveals awkward moment involving dad George W. Bush

Jenna Bush Hager is like any other daughter, revealing that her dad, former President George W. Bush, often "embarrasses" her, as she shared how one viral moment between her father and Barack Obama left her cringing.

The Today Show anchor discussed her close relationship with her father, the former United States of America president, with her Jenna & Friends co-host Taraji P.Henson on Friday, revealing that despite her father's fame, the NBC star often tells her dad to play it cool in public situations.

Jenna explained to Taraji how she often tells her Dad that "the attention is going to be on you, try to keep it cool".

The Empire actress couldn't contain her laughter at the revelation, with Jenna going on to explain one particularly embarrassing moment she had to address to her father.

Jenna said: "During Jimmy Carter's funeral he [Bush] gave a tap to Obama."

The host referred to a viral video which depicted the former President greeting his successor President Barack Obama at President Carter's funeral. Bush tapped Obama's belly as he approached his seat inside the Washington National Cathedral.

Jenna explained to her co-star how she used the situation as an example to her father of how he needs to play it more "cool," revealing that she told her dad that with "something like that, just put out your hand".

Despite her embarrassment, Jenna went on to reveal how she shares a special bond with the former President and how he always encouraged his children to pursue their passions.

"I love him, and he was present, he was paying attention to us and made us feel we could do anything," Jenna shared

"That relationship is different and special," responded Taraji.

It seems the host is continuing to follow her passions as she revealed her latest career move last week. Jenna announced that she has created an imprint with Random House Publishing Group called Thousand Voices Books. The project will focus on finding emerging authors across a wide range of genres.

The 43-year-old said: "This new venture is a natural extension of my passion for books and reading, and an existing collaboration with writers and publishers, but still entirely new and exciting."

The first novel to be released under the new imprint will be Conform by Ariel Sullivan, a dystopian romance set for an October debut.

Taraji won't be only the star-studded guest to grace Studio 1A, with the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria joining Jenna for the show.

Discussing the celebrity lineup, Jenna shared: "It's just wild — just the fact that these A-list stars who could be doing anything want to be sitting on our set is a testament to the show and to what we've built."