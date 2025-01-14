Jenna Bush Hager is a vision in bridal white ensemble as she goes solo on The Today Show

Jenna Bush Hager kicked off her new Today Show segment in style as she stunned in all-white tailored number. Jenna & Friends, which replaced the 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna, officially premiered on Monday.

© Instagram Jenna stunned in an all-white suit

The TV host looked angelic in a white suit which featured a cropped blazer, with structured shoulder pads and a cinched waist, and a pair of high-waisted, straight-leg pants. Jenner layered a silky cami top embroidered with lace detailing on the neckline underneath the sophisticated jacket.

The former first daughter accessorized her ethereal look with a diamond encrusted tennis necklace featuring a heart-shaped pendant and a longer gold necklace, while her luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves. The luxurious look was completed with a pair of chic brown heels.

Jenna was joined by her very first guest co-host, actress Taraji P. Henson, for the episode. The duo perfectly coordinated their outfits, with Taraji donning a similar suit ensemble in a dove grey shade. The blazer was notably longer and featured a belt detail adorned with silver studs. The Empire actress wore a pair of silver pointed-toe heels, while opting for a pixie-style haircut with blonde highlights at the front.

In an interview with InStyle last year, Jenna discussed her surprising choice to not work with a stylist for the show. "It's hilarious because sometimes people will say, 'Fire your stylists,'" she said.

"I think people think because we work on television that I have a stylist and I have to say, 'I would be firing myself.' Or if they're like, 'We love your look. Can you send us where you got it from? Can you ask your stylist?'."

Jenna is also not one to shy away from repeating an outfit, as she added: "I mean, there's no way if you're on television every single day that you can own enough clothes to wear something different every single day, which we don't even try to as you may know, if you've seen our show, especially Hoda loves a re-wear. But it's just such an interesting thing to think about."

© Instagram Jenna sat on the left side of the table

The host took to Instagram to thank her guest for joining her at Studio 1A. She wrote: "The friendship bracelet makes it official @tarajiphenson killed it! Thank you, thank you for being our first #JennaandFriends co-host."

The show saw Jenna sitting on the side of the table that Hoda used to, while she and Taraji began discussing the fires that have spread over 30,000 acres of Los Angeles

Jenna said: "It's our first day which is a little crazy.

"When you have a team like this team … and we have built a show, Hoda and I, that feels like something I'm proud of, it feels exciting."

© Instagram The host is set to have a lineup of celebrity guests

Taraji is only the first star-studded guest to grace the screen, with the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria joining Jenna in the next few weeks.

Discussing the celebrity lineup, Jenna shared: "It's just wild — just the fact that these A-list of stars who could be doing anything want to be sitting on our set is a testament to the show and to what we've built."