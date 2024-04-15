John Wayne Bobbitt undergoes multiple amputations decades after then-wife cut off his penis

John Wayne Bobbitt has had all of his toes amputated since making headlines 30 years ago when his then-wife Lorena Bobbitt cut off his penis.

The 57-year-old has revealed in a new interview with The Sun, that he was exposed to contaminated water during his time at military base Camp Lejeune in the 1980s.

The former Marine said he has been diagnosed with toxic peripheral polyneuropathy which causes damage to the peripheral nervous system.

© Getty Images John Wayne Bobbitt had his penis sliced off by his then-wife

John says it has also caused a bone infection called osteomyelitis which has led to severe ulcers which have required skin grafts.

He has had multiple surgeries removing his toes, with his latest occurring in 2023 when the last of them were amputated.

As reported by the outlet, John can't feel his feet and he is no longer able to work.

He can walk with the aid of prosthetic shoes but says he's not only physically damaged but mentally scarred too.

John believes his contamination played a large part in the demise of his marriage to Lorena, telling The Sun: "I wasn't behaving the way I should have. Maybe I would have made better decisions if my cognitive functioning wasn't distorted by the chemicals."

© Getty Images John Wayne Bobbitt says he can no longer work

John and Lorena made headlines in 1993 when she used a kitchen knife to cut off her husband's appendage while he was sleeping. She then drove around with the penis before throwing it out of the car window.

It was later retrieved by police and reattached during a lengthy surgery. She was tried for the attack, but was acquitted by reason of temporary insanity.

John went on to have a brief career as an adult film star, he had a penis reduction and he married twice more. He has long maintained his innocence over Lorena's claims he beat and raped her.

© Getty Images Lorena Bobbitt cries as she testifies about the night she cut her husband John Wayne Bobbitt's penis off

Lorena has stayed out of the spotlight and reverted to her maiden name, Gallo.

Along with working in a beauty salon, she also founded Lorena's Red Wagon organization, which helps prevent domestic violence.

She has been in a longtime relationship with a man and shares a daughter with him.

The water contamination at Camp Lejeune led to President Joe Biden to sign the Camp Lejeune Justice Act into law in 2022.

